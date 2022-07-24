Helena officials iron out details of city commissioner appointment

City officials intend begin accepting applications next week for a vacant seat on the Helena City Commission.

A special work session was held Friday afternoon to iron out the details of the upcoming recruitment process, including criteria for applicants and a tentative timeline for appointing late City Commissioner Eric Feaver's replacement. Feaver died June 22 at the age of 77.

The appointee will serve in the position until the winners of the next election on Nov. 7, 2023 are sworn in. In that election, Helena voters will select two city commissioners to full terms and one commissioner to finish the remainder of Feaver's term.

The deadline to apply for the position is Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.

The commission intends to review the applications and make their top five or so selections by the afternoon of Aug. 17.

The first round of interviews is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The final round of interviews is slated for Aug. 23 from 4-6 p.m.

City Commissioner Sean Logan confirmed that each interview will be conducted during a public meeting.

During its Aug. 29 regular meeting, the commission anticipates voting on and swearing in the appointee.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said "I think the timeline is appropriate," expressing an urgency to fill the seat ahead of an important vote on the city's final fiscal year 2023 budget in September.

Applicants will be initially screened based on qualifications as outlined in the city charter, which City Clerk Dannai Clayborn called "a pretty low bar," but finalists will be selected by a vote of the commissioners based on stricter criteria.

Clayborn said that with the last commission vacancy, created upon the departure of Robert Farris-Olsen in 2018 after he was elected to the Montana House of Representatives, the commission did require additional, stricter criteria than provided for in the city's charter, ostensibly that applicants merely live within city limits and be 18 or older.

The commission is working on a list of about seven separate criteria. A request for the list was not immediately available Friday.

Application instructions will be released soon.