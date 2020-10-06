Helena legislative candidate found in violation of campaign finance laws

"To be clear, I failed to timely report my expenditures. This is due to my wife and I trying to persevere through and endure a forced house arrest in a rural area by the Colombian police, escaping after running out of provisions, and later spending the rest of the time in quarantine at my mother-in-law's house in Cali, Colombia since early March 2020," he said in an email. "As you can imagine not a typical scenario because Colombia was in a complete lockdown under strict Government mandates due to COVID and I had limited access to the internet. Though upon my return in May, I've worked side by side with the COPP team who walked me through the whole process and helping me amend any errors. They consistently answered my numerous calls and helped me provide an accurate report due to me being my own treasurer. These violations have already been amended/corrected."