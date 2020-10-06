Helena legislative candidate found in violation of campaign finance laws

Montana’s commissioner of political practices found that Dennison Rivera of Helena, who is the Republican candidate for House District 79, violated campaign finance laws by failing to timely disclose his in-kind loans to his own campaign and filing a finance report late.
David Chadwick of Helena filed a complaint against Rivera on July 30, and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan issued his decision on Sept. 18. Rivera is running against Democratic incumbent Rep. Rob Farris-Olsen of Helena in the House District 79 race.
Mangan found that Rivera failed to timely report that he made $229.44 worth of in-kind loans to his campaign to purchase the domain for his campaign website, campaign yard signs and wire frames. Rivera filed amended reports to correct these errors after the complaint was filed, the commissioner noted.
Mangan also found that Rivera filed one of his periodic campaign finance reports 25 days late.
Support Local Journalism
The commissioner dismissed Chadwick's claims that Rivera failed to report campaign expenditures related to various online materials, noting that none of them qualify as campaign expenditures. Chadwick said he did not explain these concerns well and believes the commissioner might have misunderstood what he was trying to say.
Most campaign violations are resolved by the payment of a negotiated fine. The commissioner’s decision did not include the amount of a fine against Rivera, who told the Independent Record he is "more than willing to do what is required of me and do the right thing."
Rivera said he traveled to the South American country of Colombia shortly after launching his campaign, and the violations occurred because he was preoccupied with feeding and maintaining the welfare of his family while on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"To be clear, I failed to timely report my expenditures. This is due to my wife and I trying to persevere through and endure a forced house arrest in a rural area by the Colombian police, escaping after running out of provisions, and later spending the rest of the time in quarantine at my mother-in-law's house in Cali, Colombia since early March 2020," he said in an email. "As you can imagine not a typical scenario because Colombia was in a complete lockdown under strict Government mandates due to COVID and I had limited access to the internet. Though upon my return in May, I've worked side by side with the COPP team who walked me through the whole process and helping me amend any errors. They consistently answered my numerous calls and helped me provide an accurate report due to me being my own treasurer. These violations have already been amended/corrected."
Chadwick, a resident of House District 79, said he has never met Rivera but believes his campaign needs to be transparent. Rivera said he appreciated the help with correcting his campaign finance reports.
"Furthermore, I'd like to thank Mr. Chadwick and the Democrats who are concerned about my campaign enough to make a necessary complaint," he said. "As the only Latino Republican running for Montana House Legislature 79, I appreciate the help on making sure my reports are accurate so I can win this election!"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!