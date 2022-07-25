Helena is now taking applications for vacant city commission seat

The city of Helena opened the application period Monday for those interested in filling a vacant seat on the city commission.

The deadline to apply for the seat vacated by the late City Commissioner Eric Feaver is 4 p.m. on Aug. 15. Feaver died June 22 at age 77.

A public service announcement issued Monday morning said members of the Helena City Commission will submit their top five candidates to the city clerk on Aug. 17, and those with the most votes will be interviewed. The first round of interviews are slated to be held during a public meeting from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

According to the PSA, applications must include a resume and cover letter and can be submitted to City Clerk Dannai Clayborn via an email to dmclayborn@helenamt.gov or in person on the third floor of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

In addition to the city charter-outlined requirements that applicants must be 18 or older and reside within the city limits, the commission will consider applicants' ability to fulfill the position's duties, meet time commitments and demonstrate "a commitment to the City Charter," the PSA states.

During a special work session Friday afternoon to set the application review criteria and timeline, both City Commissioners Emily Dean and Sean Logan highlighted the importance that applicants represent the spirit of the city charter's preamble.

During the final round of interviews, the commissioners will "seek further information from selected candidates regarding a demonstrated commitment to local issues in the spirit of the Preamble of the Helena City Charter," the PSA states.

The commission will appoint a candidate during its Aug. 29 meeting. The selected candidate will serve from the time the person is sworn in until Jan. 1, 2024.

This position, along with those held by Dean and Logan, will be on the ballots in the Nov. 7, 2023, election.

Lewis and Clark County Elections Department Supervisor Connor Fitzpatrick said he is already having discussions with city staff about how the election will be run.

Typically, the top vote getters are elected to the same term length. However, Feaver's seat will have an abbreviated term.

One option would be to elect the top three vote-getters, with the third-place candidate filling the abbreviated term. According to Fitzpatrick, the more likely option would be to hold a separate race requiring candidates to file specifically for Feaver's remaining term.

"We're still in discussions as to how we'll run that election," Fitzpatrick said in an interview Monday morning.

The ballot for the 2023 election does not need to be finalized until next year, he said.