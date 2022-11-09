Helena hires local consultant to help with city manager recruitment

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved a contract with a local consulting firm to assist in recruiting its next city manager.

Helena-based Communication and Management Services, LLC, will "provide recruitment and consulting services to the City Commission associated with recruitment and hiring of a City Manager" at the cost of $8,250, according to the contract.

The work includes the creation of a "detailed announcement," "recruitment plan to generate a sufficient pool of qualified candidates," and "marketing materials."

Additionally, CMS intends to "screen and narrow applicants" and "assist with selection of the City Manager," the contract states.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed said Monday she has "been pleased with the work of CMS to date and I'm looking forward to this next phase in the recruitment process."

Six people have served as city manager since Ron Alles retired in June 2018, after nearly eight years in the position. Dennis Taylor was interim city manager from June 2018 to January 2019, Ana Cortez was city manager from January 2019 until the city terminated her contract in February 2020, and Reed was interim city manager from March to October 2020, before she was elected to the Helena City Commission. Rachel Harlow-Schalk was city manager from October 2020 until her abrupt resignation on Feb. 18 of this year, former City Attorney Thomas Jodoin served as interim city manager for a month beginning in February and former City Manager Tim Burton was appointed as interim city manager on March 15.

The revolving door prompted the city commission to establish a subcommittee in June comprised of Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan charged with helping to facilitate the relationship between the commission and city manager's office.

That subcommittee previously hired CMS to survey commissioners and city department heads to catalogue issues, concerns and recommendations regarding the selection criteria and process for the new city manager.

The survey results were compiled in a report given to the subcommittee in October.

Collins and Logan, as well as City Commissioners Reed and Emily Dean, were surveyed. Department heads and staff surveyed included Police Chief Brett Petty, Fire Chief Jon Campbell, Clerk of the Commission Dannai Clayborn, Human Resources Director Renee McMahon and Public Works Director Ryan Leland, among others.

The report states most city commissioners expressed concerns about a "lack of understanding or agreement on what the city needs in a city manager during (the hiring) process."

One unnamed commissioner referenced the previous city manager hiring process and stated "the two top candidates had divergent backgrounds, approaches and characteristics 'two quite different people,'" according to the report.

Department heads surveyed indicated they felt "previous recruitment processes were adequate," and that "the selection process is transparent and provides opportunities for input by city employees and citizens."

The report noted "a few department heads" expressed concern that "media coverage of past city manager employment could deter candidates from applying."

Department heads further noted that a new city manager should not attempt to "implement change too fast, in an ineffective manner," and must be able to "admit to a mistake or identify an unintended detrimental outcome without recrimination."

The report also listed several priorities and characteristics department heads believe should be identified in a new city manager, including stability, fiscal management experience, succession planning and "thoughtful and methodic modernization and business process improvement," among others.

Dean said the decision to continue to include CMS throughout the duration of the hiring process "makes sense."

"It makes a lot of sense to move forward given (CMS) have such deep understanding now after authoring that report and working very closely with staff over the last couple of years as well," Dean said. "It will be great to have a local firm that really knows the community be part of this."