Helena considering diverting nearly $300K from police department budget

"Ultimately, I am open to changes for the better, but I want to avoid asking our teachers and principals to re-open schools this fall without the personnel and funding they need," said School Board Trustee Luke Muszkiewicz during public comment.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream also voiced concern about potentially pulling school police from schools days before the new school year.

"I'm candidly doubtful we would be able to realign our resources to fill any void," Ream said. "To do this in late June would be difficult."

The city commission heard nearly an hour of public comment that was split on the topic prior to approving the budget and its amendments.

S.K. Rossi, policy and advocacy director with ACLU of Montana, applauded the city commission for being open to future discussion.

"Police don't belong in schools," said Rossi. "Instead, students need access to well-trained mental health professionals to guide and support them through tough times. Responding to student misbehavior by criminalizing it only harms students, their families, and our communities. There are better, research-based ways to keep our students safe."