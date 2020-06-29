Helena considering diverting nearly $300K from police department budget

The Helena City Commission amended its fiscal year 2021 budget, which was approved during Monday's meeting, to hold nearly $300,000 from the Helena Police Department operations personnel budget until a community discussion about local policing practices can occur.
Beginning with a public hearing on July 9, city leadership intends to discuss with constituents if they feel better served by diverting those funds to social services or returning them back to the police department.
The dollar amount, $292,000, is tied to four expected vacancies within the police department ranks.
Should the money ultimately be diverted, those vacancies would not be filled. Its new destination is expected to be social services related to local public schools, such as mental health professionals, with the intention of pulling the police department's school resource officers from campuses to fill those positions.
The amendment passed by a vote of 4-1, with City Commissioner Sean Logan casting the dissenting vote.
A deadline to make a decision was set for Aug. 1, per Chief of Police Steve Hagen's recommendation. Hagen told the city commissioners that his department has reserved space in the Montana Law Enforcement Academy's upcoming September class.
Representatives of Helena Public Schools also warned the commission that changes to policing at local schools with the upcoming semester looming would put the district in a precarious situation.
"Ultimately, I am open to changes for the better, but I want to avoid asking our teachers and principals to re-open schools this fall without the personnel and funding they need," said School Board Trustee Luke Muszkiewicz during public comment.
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream also voiced concern about potentially pulling school police from schools days before the new school year.
"I'm candidly doubtful we would be able to realign our resources to fill any void," Ream said. "To do this in late June would be difficult."
The city commission heard nearly an hour of public comment that was split on the topic prior to approving the budget and its amendments.
S.K. Rossi, policy and advocacy director with ACLU of Montana, applauded the city commission for being open to future discussion.
"Police don't belong in schools," said Rossi. "Instead, students need access to well-trained mental health professionals to guide and support them through tough times. Responding to student misbehavior by criminalizing it only harms students, their families, and our communities. There are better, research-based ways to keep our students safe."
Kim Abbott, co-director of Montana Human Rights Network, said she believes simply policing our children does not address the root problems.
"We actually know what works and have the opportunity to invest in what works right now," Abbott said.
Helena resident and founder of the local chapter of Back the Blue Samara Sant said she supports local law enforcement agencies and that she believes "major reforms are already underway to create a more empathetic police force."
Shelby DeMars, a representative of the Helena Police Protective Association, said a reduction of the police personnel budget would result in an increase in crime.
DeMars also said this is a "very large decision" that requires plenty of public input.
