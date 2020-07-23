Helena city commissioners offer differing opinions ahead of Monday's vote on SRO funding

City Commissioner Sean Logan cited concerns with the process and said a decision of this magnitude requires a more robust discussion.

"By the time we vote on Monday night, we will have had less than a month of community discussion and, in reality, about five hours of public input from community stakeholders, most of whom have had two minutes to try to express themselves," Logan said, referring to the commission-imposed two-minute time limit on public commenters. "Helena needs more time and deserves to have a thoughtful place at the table."

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream echoed Logan's sentiment, urging the governing body to take more time.

"I'm guessing this is a multi-month, 6-, 8-, 10-month process," Ream said of his ideal timeline.

O'Loughlin contested that a decision needs to be made now to protect the individuals who have had negative experiences.

"The one hesitation I have in sort of letting this hang out there and saying, 'OK, we'll make a decision later, whenever that is,' I think there is a real risk of continuously asking those who have had negative experiences to continue to relive that trauma," O'Loughlin said.

Logan also offered a strong rebuke of accusations of racist policing by SROs.