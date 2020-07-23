Helena city commissioners offer differing opinions ahead of Monday's vote on SRO funding

Members of Helena's city commission expressed split opinions during a public hearing Thursday evening on withholding nearly $300,000 from the Helena Police Department's personnel budget ahead of an anticipated vote on the matter Monday.
On June 29, Commissioner Heather O'Loughlin successfully moved to amend the city's fiscal year 2021 budget to withhold $292,000 from HPD's personnel budget "contingent upon future approval by the commission." The amendment passed on a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Sean Logan cast the lone dissenting vote.
The funds are tied to four vacancies within the police department ranks, and hiring for those positions has since been put on hold. Without the additional personnel dollars, the police department is expected to transition its four school resource officers to standard patrol to fill those vacancies, ending the decades-old program.
Should the money ultimately be diverted, its new destination is expected to be social services related to local public schools, such as additional mental health professionals. But the city commissioners have refused to commit to any alternative use of the funds, nor has a plan for securing local campuses in the absence of the SRO program been offered.
Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Andres Haladay and O'Loughlin said that while they are open to further discussion on a timeline for transitioning away from city-funded SROs, action needs to be taken sooner rather than later.
City Commissioner Sean Logan cited concerns with the process and said a decision of this magnitude requires a more robust discussion.
"By the time we vote on Monday night, we will have had less than a month of community discussion and, in reality, about five hours of public input from community stakeholders, most of whom have had two minutes to try to express themselves," Logan said, referring to the commission-imposed two-minute time limit on public commenters. "Helena needs more time and deserves to have a thoughtful place at the table."
Helena Public Schools Superintendent Tyler Ream echoed Logan's sentiment, urging the governing body to take more time.
"I'm guessing this is a multi-month, 6-, 8-, 10-month process," Ream said of his ideal timeline.
O'Loughlin contested that a decision needs to be made now to protect the individuals who have had negative experiences.
"The one hesitation I have in sort of letting this hang out there and saying, 'OK, we'll make a decision later, whenever that is,' I think there is a real risk of continuously asking those who have had negative experiences to continue to relive that trauma," O'Loughlin said.
Logan also offered a strong rebuke of accusations of racist policing by SROs.
"I've got to also say, the unsubstantiated accusations of racism and unprofessionalism in the Helena Police Department have had a chilling and demoralizing impact on these women and men who serve and protect our community, and I think they deserve far better from us," Logan said. "Honestly, if we continue down this road, I not sure how (the community) would ever trust us again."
The city commission is expected to vote on the fate of the matter during Monday's regular meeting.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!