Helena City Commission to hold work session on filling vacant seat

The Helena City Commission is set to host a special work session open to the public to begin the process of filling the seat left behind by the late City Commissioner Eric Feaver.

Feaver died June 22, and the commission's appointee will serve out the more than three years remaining on his term.

In a news release sent late Friday, the city announced the meeting will take place July 22 at noon "for the purposes of development of application materials and public process to fill the City Commission vacancy."

The meeting is scheduled to take place in conference room 326 on the third floor of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave., and will also be broadcast over Zoom. A link to participate virtually can be found on the city's website.

City spokesman Jacob Garcin said Tuesday the work session will set "criteria for evaluating candidates on the front end."

Garcin said there will likely be an interview component to the appointment process, but the number of public interviews could vary depending on the number of applicants.