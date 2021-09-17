Helena City Commission to hold public hearing on noise ordinance amendments

The Helena City Commission is holding a public hearing on potential amendments to local noise ordinances, which are largely unchanged since the current ordinances were enacted in 1972.

According to a memo from the city attorney's office, land not expressly included under the local definitions of "residential district" or "commercial district" is considered an "industrial district."

That means some districts, specifically R-4, R-U and OSR zoning districts, that are home residential properties are subject only to industrial district noise levels.

"The proposed ordinance fixes these problems by 1) amending the definition of 'residential district' to include lands within the R-4, R-U, and OSR zoning districts, and 2) amending the definition of 'commercial district' to include lands within the (downtown; transition; and public lands and institutions) zoning districts," the memo states.

The memo states staff's recommendation is for the city commission to instruct the city manager to bring an ordinance amending Title 5, Chapter 7 of the Helena City Code that will ensure the "necessary and appropriate noise restrictions apply in each of Helena’s zoning districts."

It represents a big change in permissible noise levels.