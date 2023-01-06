Helena City Commission sunsets two utility fees

The Helena City Commission ended two monthly assessments on residents’ water bills tied to water and wastewater service line replacement loan programs.

Ratepayers will see the reduction beginning the with the January billing cycle.

Interim City Manager Tim Burton told the Independent Record the loan programs, the funds for which have swollen to about $2.7 million due to lack of utilization by the public, are “fully capitalized.”

Helena Public Works Director Ryan Leland said during a recent city administrative meeting that with about $1.8 million in the wastewater fund and $900,000 in the water fund, the city could continue to offer zero interest, 15-year loans to city homeowners for the purpose of replacing service lines leading from water and wastewater mains to a house for an estimated 40 years based on current levels of usage.

Only 34 service lines have been replaced through the program since its inception in 2018.

The commission initially set the fees at $2.50 a month on water bills and $6.47 a month on wastewater bills, based on Helena Public Works’ record of recent jobs. At the time, the department saw more needed wastewater service line repairs cropping up and used that to determine the fee structure.

In 2020, the commission lowered the wastewater fee from $6.47 to $2.50 a month.

The fees were always scheduled to sunset by 2030.

“I agree with the merit behind the program,” City Commissioner Sean Logan said ahead of the Dec. 19 vote that ended the fees. “But we collected almost $3 million and paid out about $264,000 in loans, so it’s not been a program that’s used.”

He said his problem with the program is how the city went about funding it. He compared it to the public safety mill levy passed by voters in 2018.

In a way, even special assessment districts can be “voted” on. The city is required to send notice of creation of such a district to effected residents, and should a certain percentage of those residents protest its creation, it can either go to an actual vote or is killed, depending on the percentage of those opposed.

“In the case of this particular program, in my opinion, the only notice as far as I can tell the city gave to the public was that of standard meeting notices that happens with every one of our public meetings,” he said. “The people for the most part didn’t know that they were going to be charged for this program.”

Logan said he is still interested in a rebate for Helena utility customers, though finance department staff have said that is nearly impossible considering the volume of customers in the past four years.

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity Board Chair Greg Wirth expressed his support for the loan programs during public comment.

“It’s a neighbors-helping-neighbors-type program,” Wirth said. “It hasn’t been overly utilized, but where it has been utilized, it has been extremely important to keeping people in their homes.”

The commission voted to end the collection of the fees, but left the loan programs in place.

“If the commission is comfortable with (the amount of money in the loan program funds), then we leave the money where it is and we use it for the existing program,” Burton said.

He said the commission could elect to reduce the rate at which the programs are funded by either temporarily lowering water and sewer rates or offering a refund.

“We’re looking at the legality of that,” Burton said, teeing up a future commission discussion.