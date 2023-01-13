Helena City Commission reworks volunteer conservation board

The Helena City Commission approved a resolution reworking and re-establishing its volunteer advisory board pertaining to the city's sustainability efforts and is encouraging those who served on the board to reapply.

Commissioners said the move was intended to bring the Citizens' Conservation Board more in-line with other volunteer advisory boards, specifically instituting term limits for its members, though not every board has term limits.

The CCB was first established by the city commission in August 2017 and was scheduled to sunset on Jan. 29 this year unless specifically extended by a resolution of the city commission. Members of the CCB strongly protested the decision to rework the board instead of extending it in its current form.

In a letter sent to the commission Jan. 6, Ann Brodsky, a CCB member since its inception, said "'term limits' will have the practical effect of terming out a majority of the current most active and productive board members in one year. I fear that is the unstated intention not an unintended consequence."

The resolution to re-establish the board, which was unanimously approved by the commission, also limits the number of recommendations the CCB can make to the city per year to just five.

"And, depending on who you ask, that may or may not include expressing our continued support for ongoing sustainability efforts," CCB Chairwoman Diana Hammer said.

The members argue the term limits are arbitrary and will force out the active "and effective" members, Hammer said.

The resolution re-establishing the board states "(t)hose who served previously on the CCB are encouraged to reapply; for a single one year term. Previous members will be given special consideration by the Mayor and Commission for application."

But Hammer said "some of the existing members are not reapplying. They're wondering how serious the city is."

Brodsky authored a substitute resolution that the CCB voted unanimously to present to the commission. It suggested striking the term limits and instead allowing the commission to not reappoint members who apply for new terms.

The substitute resolution also allowed for more than five recommendations to the commission, including budget recommendations.

"The work of the CCB is complex, and its recommendations to the Commission often take years to develop and implement," the letter accompanying the substitute resolution states.

CCB members further attempted to find compromise by requesting that if the commission does not agree with its substitute resolution to at least not count previous years of service on the board against returning members' new term limits.

Hammer said the city offered very little communication to CCB members throughout the process. She said she also asked for the board's proposed substitute resolution draft to be included in the public meeting packet so that the public could see it. It was not included.

Multiple CCB members said in interviews and public comments that they surveyed, though not exhaustively, members of other advisory boards.

"They have yet to be approached or informed that they have term limits coming down the pike," Denise Roth Barber, the Helena Citizens' Council representative on the CCB, said during the public comment period ahead of the commission's vote Jan. 9.

The Helena Citizens' Council is an independent body made up of representatives elected by the residents of the districts they serve. The Helena Citizens' Council selects one of its members to serve on each of the advisory boards formed by the city commission, including the CCB.

Barber said that despite the city's justification of uniformity across boards, the resolution contained three different term limits for various members of the CCB: three-year terms for at-large members, two-year terms for its two youth members and one-year terms for Helena Citizens' Council representatives.

The city commission was initially set to pass the resolution during its Dec. 19 meeting, but tabled the item after Barber questioned the legality of limiting how long a member of the Helena Citizens' Council can serve on the CCB.

"I'm not a lawyer, but I don't believe the city has the jurisdiction to do that because we are an independent body," she said. "We're elected, so we determine who represents us and for how long."

City Attorney Rebecca Dockter, who serves as a legal adviser to the Helena City Commission and the advisory boards appointed by the commission, issued a legal opinion on the matter.

"The commission may uncreate the CCB by allowing it to expire or by explicitly redesigning the membership, purpose, etc. by resolution, including the imposition of term limits," Dockter's legal opinion states. "It is clear the authority to direct members of the CCB lies solely with the commission."

Barber later expressed concern over the resolution's ramifications.

"We are going to have a hard time as a body filling the many advisory board seats that the (Helena Citizens' Council) sits on year after year after year," she said during the public comment period at the Jan. 9 meeting. "They are going to be vacant in my reading of the tea leaves and my experience being on the (Helena Citizens' Council) for over a decade now."

It is not the first time the city has abolished one of its advisory boards amid controversy.

In 2019, the commission dissolved its Helena Civic Center advisory board after then-City Commissioner Andres Haladay accused its members of improper electioneering at meetings, having an "unhealthy adversarial stance," and no longer serving a useful advisory role.

Initially, city officials said the reason for the dissolution of that board was to streamline its many boards.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the Jan. 9 meeting that the resolution approved that evening furthered that stated goal.

Dean said the difference in bylaws from board to board "makes it really difficult" for the commission to engage with them and called the decision to abolish the existing CCB a "very purposeful exercise and action."

"This resolution is about a lot more than just the CCB," Dean said. "It's really the first big step in us streamlining our advisory boards and making sure that they can be effective pieces of local government."

In the about five years since its inception, the CCB conducted research and provided carefully crafted recommendations to the city regarding conservation and sustainability efforts.

Some of its biggest accomplishments include the work it did on the city's 2020 clean energy resolution, pledging to source all of its energy from clean, renewable projects by 2030, and the city's 2021 waste reduction resolution, pledging to divert 50% of solid waste from its landfill by 2040, primarily through increased recycling efforts.

The CCB in October delivered a home-run swing of a proposal to help the city meet its stated waste diversion goals. Hammer called it a "tailored menu of options" rather than a steadfast plan.

It is estimated that all options in total, if implemented by the city commission, would help it to exceed those goals. But it would also come with a hefty increase in solid waste assessments charged to residents to implement the changes.

City Commissioner Sean Logan took to social media in August to decry the proposals.

"This plan does not address the impact that any reduced tonnage would have on existing revenues that are generated by that tonnage and how the resulting loss of revenue would impact fixed operating costs," Logan said. "This could potentially mean that further increases to residential solid waste assessments would be needed to make up for that lost revenue."

The pledge to divert waste was also panned by the directors of both the city's and Lewis and Clark County's public works departments.

"You tweak one thing, and the whole thing gets thrown out of whack," former Lewis and Clark County Public Works Director Eric Griffin said during a February 2021 city commission meeting. "We have to look at the big picture. We just can't look at part of it."

The CCB's recommendations on the topic were presented to the city commission during an administrative meeting, but never included on a full meeting agenda.

The massive study and comprehensive recommendations have been shelved until the city and county complete a solid waste master plan revision in the coming years.

The city also created a sustainability coordinator position within the city manager's office in 2019 to independently recommend and promote best-practice measures to combat climate change.

In July of 2021, that job was repositioned within the public works department and tasked largely with coordinating the city's existing recycling operation. Following the reshuffle, the position was left vacant for more than a year.

CCB members are questioning the city's commitment to its stated goals on climate action.

"(M)y fundamental question for the Commission is whether you are serious in wanting to address climate change," Brodsky said in her letter to the commission. "Does the commission want the CCB to advise it on innovative approaches to tackle this complex issue--approaches that might 'push' the City outside its comfort zone in new ways? I wish I were confident your answer is yes, but at this point in time, I am not."

Hammer, the board chair, said she will continue to fight for urgent action of climate change, "whether as a CCB member or not."

"We're all volunteers," she said of her fellow board members. "We care deeply. We tried to work hard with the city."