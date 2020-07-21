Helena City Commission publicly interviews city manager hopefuls

The Helena City Commission on Tuesday concluded its public online interviews of four semifinalists for the position of city manager.
A fifth applicant scheduled to be interviewed, Tabatha Miller, withdrew her application. The commission will reconvene during a special meeting Friday at 4 p.m. to deliberate over the remaining candidates.
The commission is expected to choose two of the four to bring to Helena for in-person interviews next month.
During the virtual interviews conducted Monday and Tuesday, city commissioners and the mayor asked each applicant nine questions.
Kenny Haskin
According to the city's news release about the interviews, Kenny Haskin has 20 years of experience in local government, having most recently worked as city manager of the city of Texarkana, Arkansas, since 2013. He was interim city manager for eight years prior to that. Haskin has also served as program director for Boys and Girls Club of North Little Rock.
During the interview, Haskin said anyone coming into the position with a "prescription for Helena" is making a mistake. He said it will take any good city manager time to truly understand a community.
Haskin told the city commission that as city manager, he would be proactive in cultivating and smoothing out relationships within the commission and community.
"You've got to know when something is brewing and need to get out in front of it," Haskin said. "It's about building consensus. ... I'm not the type of guy to let two commissioners walk away angry."
Grappling with potentially high revenue losses as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic was of particular concern for the city commissioners.
Haskin said as city manager, he would look to cut discretionary spending first as a means of dealing with revenue shortfalls, adding that many longtime municipal employees grow accustomed to spending and correcting as an easy fix for plugging budget holes.
"You have to modify and change those habits," he said of discretionary spending.
Haskin added that budgeting is his strong suit and said he won Government Finance Officers Association certificates for the city of Texarkana's budget every year of his tenure.
Rachel Harlow-Schalk
As the current deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado, Rachel Harlow-Schalk said helping municipal governments succeed is her passion. According to the city's news release, Harlow-Schalk has been doing that for more than 25 years at the state and local levels.
She told the city commission that public engagement is her chief concern, adding that she is impressed by Helena's charter specifically requiring stakeholder engagement through the Helena Citizens' Council. She also said an open, communicative relationship with constituents is key to finding the right solutions.
"The best answers come from different points of view," Harlow-Schalk said. "At the least they understand you've brought everyone to the table."
While community engagement is critical for building up the trust of constituents, she said transparency is as equally important, and open lines of communication can go a long way to building relationships.
"It's important to me to build those relationships because that's how work gets done," she said. "I believe in local control. The people within a community know what they want."
Harlow-Schalk said policy direction around fiscal responsibility is her strength. She said she intends to lean on her experience in helping small towns recover from natural disasters to guide Helena out of a COVID-19 revenue slump.
Harlow-Schalk said ensuring government services and their delivery continue to meet community expectations is key when navigating a financial shock like the one the global pandemic might soon manifest.
Benjamin Marchant
Benjamin Marchant served as the city manager of both Coquille, Oregon, and Jerome, Idaho. He most recently worked as township manager of Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania, until he and the governing body "mutually separated" in May, according to a report from the York Dispatch. According to the city's news release, Marchant began his government career in San Diego and has also worked as assistant to the city administrator in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Marchant stated during the interview that the city commission's stated priority attributes in candidates align with his -- that being transparency and public engagement.
"I believe another key part of that is building an organization that's unified with a clear vision and direction of how to proceed," he said. "We can really build the synergy and compound the benefits of what we can accomplish together."
When asked about his strategies for downtown development, Marchant said attracting new businesses to the area is important, but the city must first look to its current businesses.
"It's a lot easier to grow what you have than try to recruit new ones," Marchant said. "(Attracting new businesses) will happen more naturally if the businesses you have are happy."
The best way to do that, in Marchant's opinion, is by talking to them.
"I find it's always been rewarding when I get out of the office and just beat the pavement, go door to door, make appointments to meet businesses in the community," he said. "You may not know what problems a business is having until you ask."
With regard to budgeting, he told the city commission that he prefers to first meet with department heads, stakeholders and citizens to determine what their needs are and ensure the budget aligns with their priorities.
"Once you have a clear understanding of what those priorities are, then it makes the whole budgeting process very practical," Marchant said. "You can really build trust through budgeting."
Troy Smith
Troy Smith is a 40-year public servant. He worked in Commerce City, Colorado, as police chief and most recently as the city's deputy city manager, according to the city's news release. Smith is also listed as a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Smith told the city commission that he was interested in the position when it was available back in 2018, but that the timing was not right for him.
"I'm glad to see the position is available again and at a time when I'm evaluating my next step," Smith said.
Smith, like all the candidates, stressed the importance of engaging with the community. He said he likes to use events such as "coffee with the mayor" to drum up engagement, but he also said the city needs to lean on technology to get more diverse opinions.
"If we do not give residents an opportunity to participate in local government with technology, we're missing the mainstream opinions," he said. "Walking the streets, meeting with business owners is something I'd want to do as well."
He said he has worked extensively with tools such as urban redevelopment and tax increment financing districts to spur on growth in downtown areas.
He added that he has significant experience in managing large, voter-approved projects, and that from a budget and budgeting process standpoint, he is "very comfortable."
The position of city manager was previously held by Ana Cortez, who was placed on administrative leave Jan. 17 and did not return to work before resigning Feb. 6. The city's contract with Interim City Manager Melinda Reed runs from March 10 to Nov. 30, or until the long-term city manager starts work.
The starting salary for the position was listed at $125,000 to $165,000, which is only slightly higher than the range offered during the 2018 search for a city manager.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!