Helena City Commission publicly interviews city manager hopefuls

Marchant stated during the interview that the city commission's stated priority attributes in candidates align with his -- that being transparency and public engagement.

"I believe another key part of that is building an organization that's unified with a clear vision and direction of how to proceed," he said. "We can really build the synergy and compound the benefits of what we can accomplish together."

When asked about his strategies for downtown development, Marchant said attracting new businesses to the area is important, but the city must first look to its current businesses.

"It's a lot easier to grow what you have than try to recruit new ones," Marchant said. "(Attracting new businesses) will happen more naturally if the businesses you have are happy."

The best way to do that, in Marchant's opinion, is by talking to them.

"I find it's always been rewarding when I get out of the office and just beat the pavement, go door to door, make appointments to meet businesses in the community," he said. "You may not know what problems a business is having until you ask."