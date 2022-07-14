Helena City Commission forms subcommittee to help recruit and retain city manager

The Helena City Commission has established a city commission and city manager relations subcommittee with the intent of recruiting and retaining a city manager.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioner Sean Logan were appointed to the subcommittee during the city commission's June 27 meeting.

"The rationale or thought process for this particular subcommittee is to deal with things like matters, for example, the city manager recruitment process or periodic evaluations or any issues that arise with the commission and manager that may need some legwork, let's say, or some research to be done prior to a matter being brought to the full commission and public for discussion," Logan said ahead of his appointment.

In a phone interview this week, Collins said the subcommittee will hopefully expedite the process of not only hiring a city manager, but also the process of appointing a replacement for the late City Commissioner Eric Fever, who died June 22.

"It's just a way to run things more smoothly," Collins said.

He added that the subcommittee's meetings will all be open to the public.

"The last thing we want to do is violate open meeting laws," he said.

He also said interim City Manager Tim Burton is working with a local human resources company and Great Falls-based attorney Jordan Crosby, as well as "stakeholders" in the near future, to ensure a smooth transition.

According to Collins, the process to replace Fever will begin in earnest this month.

City spokesman Jacob Garcin said Tuesday the city clerk and commissioners are currently finalizing a timeline for a working session needed to set "criteria for evaluating candidates (to replace Fever) on the front end."

Garcin said there will likely be an interview component to the appointment process, but the number of public interviews could vary depending on the number of applicants.

City Commissioner Emily Dean said during the June 27 meeting she believes this "will be a productive way to move forward, and I'm grateful to both the mayor and Commissioner Logan for being willing to serve on this subcommittee with clearly a very important purpose."

The city has lost two city managers in the past three years, not counting those who held the position in an interim role. Ana Cortez was city manager from January 2019 until the city terminated her contract in February 2020 after multiple discrimination complaints were filed against her by city staff, and Rachel Harlow-Schalk resigned with no advance notice Feb. 18 after only 16 months on the job.