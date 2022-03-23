Helena City Commission denies former manager’s allegations

The Helena City Commission has denied Rachel Harlow-Schalk’s allegations that it was requiring her to violate the city charter and her ethical obligations during her time as city manager.

On Monday, Harlow-Schalk sent the Independent Record a statement saying she resigned from the position after the city denied her request for a new employment contract. She declined to say what she wanted the city to include in a new contract but noted that she and the city’s governing body had been arguing about the city commission’s role in city operations ever since she started as city manager in October 2020.

In materials presented to the city commission at an administrative meeting in November, Harlow-Schalk said the section of city code that requires the governing body to adopt personnel policies for city employees is “in conflict with City Manager Charter authority to directly supervise and administer all departments of the City and be responsible for all employees.” She recommended that the city commission repeal this section of the city code to align with the city charter.

“The Commission was getting involved in operational matters assigned to the City Manager in the City Charter,” she said in Monday’s statement. “The City Charter is voter approved and formed from the State’s Constitution. It acts as a ‘constitution’ for the city and supersedes City Code. In Montana, only those powers given in the Charter can be used by a governing power and can not be overridden by a City Code. I argued that the City Code must align with the City Charter. As Helena’s Manager, I swore an oath that included the protection of the City Charter.”

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Helena City Commission said it disagrees with Harlow-Schalk’s allegation that there is a conflict between the city code and the city charter.

“The City Commission denies it is violating the City Charter, nor asked Ms. Harlow-Schalk to violate ethical obligations she held as City Manager,” the statement says. “The City Charter specifically provides that the City Commission acts legislatively to make policy and the City Manager carries out those policies.”

Harlow-Schalk's employment contract with the city started on Oct. 19, 2020, and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. She resigned Feb. 16.

“Based on recent exchanges with the City Commission, I believe I am no longer the right person to serve as City Manager for Helena,” she wrote in an email to the commission, according to documents requested Feb. 18 by the Independent Record and released March 9 by the city.

This story will be updated.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.