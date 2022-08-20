Helena City Commission candidates field interview questions

Before selecting four finalists for a vacant seat on the Helena City Commission, members of the governing body on Friday interviewed seven of the 12 candidates who applied.

The four finalists selected for a final round of interviews Aug. 23 are Brianne Harrington, Andy Shirtliff, Troy McGee and Kim Mangold. The other candidates interviewed Friday were Michael McCabe, Mark Juedeman and Patty Mastin.

McGee worked for the Helena Police Department for 43 years including 23 years as chief.

Harrington is the owner of The Painted Pot arts studio in downtown Helena.

Juedeman worked as a geophysicist in the oil drilling industry before moving back to his home state of Montana to work on a Craig cattle ranch.

Mastin has worked in sales since 2010 and prior to that as an adjunct professor at Montana College of Technology.

McCabe is an attorney who spent more than 20 years in the Montana Army National Guard and has served on the city’s zoning commission and the City-County Planning Board.

Shirtliff works as a business engagement specialist at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and previously held other jobs in state government and with the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Mangold has worked as deputy director of the Montana Department of Agriculture and policy director for Montana Farmers Union.

The city commission asked the following questions of each candidate during Friday's meeting.

Describe your experience in working in local community issues.

McGee cited his involvement with local, state and national associations and groups throughout his law enforcement career and presently, including the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police, adding he “learned a lot.” He said as two-time interim city manager of Helena, he “got to know a lot of groups and people through that. Quite an experience.”

Harrington said through her downtown business, she is involved in many charitable fundraising efforts with local nonprofits and has worked for years with children’s organizations such as Shodair, Intermountain and Helena Public Schools. She also noted her stint as president of Downtown Helena, Inc.’s board of directors.

Juedeman said after attending numerous meetings of the Helena Citizens Conservation Board, a volunteer citizen advisory board to the city commission, he joined and later became its vice chairman. He said that experience and a history of “just showing up” to public meetings and participating in local government have prepared him for the job.

Mastin said work with Prickly Pear Land Trust and other organizations taught her the importance of “finding the information you need.” She said that after 40 years of living in Helena, “I think I have spent a lot of time in the community and working with the community.”

McCabe said he worked on projects around the state during his time with the Montana Army National Guard, and he mentioned his service on the zoning commission and planning board. As a lifelong resident of Helena, he said, “I probably know as much about Helena as 80% of the Helena residents.”

Shirtliff pointed to his involvement with several charitable organizations such as Helena Food Share, United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity, noting that he tries to help where he is needed.

Mangold said she has served with the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind Foundation and YWCA Helena. She has also served as an assistant to the coaches of local sports teams, which she said has given her insight into the views of parents and children in the community.

What do you see as your qualifications for the position of city commissioner?

McGee told the commissioners he has worked hard for his hometown of Helena, logging many hours to ensure it is a great place to live, “and I want to continue that.” He pointed to his inside knowledge of city government and numerous contacts in the city. “I can get a lot of communication out there, and I think that’s important for commissioners.” He also noted his work with the Montana Legislature while representing the state police chief association.

Harrington said running her “intensely customer service driven” business requires her to be a good communicator. She also cited her familiarity with budgeting both as a business owner and board of directors president.

Juedeman said he has a long history of working with interdisciplinary teams and organizations of various sizes. He also pointed to his work on community issues, including city conservation efforts. He also said he brings a diverse set of experiences to the table between growing up on his family’s cattle ranch and working for a multinational oil company. It has given him “real perspective on what other contributions people can make and how to work effectively with others.”

Mastin said she has more than 30 years of experience in private business and that some of that overlapped with the public sector. She said she also brings “knowledge of the issues of Helena, and the only reason I bring that knowledge is that I’m very involved in the community.”

McCabe said he has experience in government at the city, state and national levels, which helped him understand the importance of listening to input from citizens. He noted that the best solutions come from the local level, as officials in higher levels of government may not understand what it is like to live here.

Shirtliff said he has been dedicated to the community ever since he arrived here 13 years ago, noting that he has helped raise funds for several organizations including the Friendship Center and Florence Crittenton. “I’m very into collaborating but also into listening,” he said, adding that he is both willing to take the lead and follow the leadership of others.

Mangold said she managed a nearly $19 million budget as deputy director of the Montana Department of Agriculture. She said she has worked on public policy issues at the federal and state levels and has been monitoring issues at the local level.

What is your approach in handling complicated and controversial issues?

McGee said in such situations, he tries to stay calm. “Don’t get emotional about issues. If you do, you’re not going to look at them properly.” He said the approach that works best for him is to listen to citizens. “They own the departments. They own the city government.” He also stressed the importance of relying on city staff and advisory groups. “Put in the time to talk to people and communicate. Put in the time to study it on the Internet or wherever if it’s a really complicated issue. But put in the time.”

Harrington said jokingly, “We don’t have a ton of controversial issues at The Painted Pot." She said that when dealing with “difficult customers” that listening is of chief importance. “Most people, they just really want to know that they’re being heard and that their concerns are being acknowledged,” she said.

Juedeman said listening and understanding where others are coming from allows one to have a “values-based discussion.” “I really do feel like people do have a set of shared values. I think just about everyone who wants to contribute to a discussion about Helena loves this city,” he said. He also said he believes it is important to “respect expertise,” be it from a staff member or citizen.

Mastin said the starting point is listening, but one also must “disseminate facts.” “People need to feel heard. You absolutely have to feel heard, so I think that that’s a very big piece to this,” she said. Mastin said with any big city commission decision, there will always be a group of people unhappy, “but if you can communicate the reasons for your decision and be clear in that communication and if they feel they’ve been heard, that’s going to move that forward.”

McCabe said such issues are unavoidable, and “you have to be professional.” He said it is important to treat people with respect and civility, and he would expect the same from them in return.

Shirtliff said he has learned that “people just want to be heard,” even though they may sometimes express themselves with anger. He said it is important to listen to both sides, consider the facts and do your homework when facing issues like these.

Mangold said it is important to define the problem first, and then come to a consensus on how it should be addressed. This often involves defining the roles of everyone who needs to work on the issue and can sometimes include defining job descriptions, she said.

Based on your knowledge of city government, what do you see as top priorities for the city?

McGee said he wants to be a part of continuing what he sees as great strides being made by the city commission this year in areas such as transparency and hiring, citing the commission’s recent interim hire of Tim Burton to the position of city manager. “I think there’s always improvements that can be made to try to get the word out to citizens about what's going on. Open up. Try to get them more involved.” He said the city’s charter is up for renewal soon and that educating the public on its importance in the coming year is an example of prioritizing such public engagement. He also said “the basics” would be something he would prioritize as commissioner, including infrastructure and assessments.

Harrington said “(h)aving a business downtown, I have to say affordable housing has skyrocketed to the top of the list.” She lamented the growing unhoused population and runaway rental market. “I don’t know if there’s anything close to the affordable housing issue,” she said, adding that infrastructure and the public school system are also important priorities.

“I’m sure you’re going to hear this over and over again, affordable housing is the big issue,” Juedeman said. He cited former land use planner and author Charles Marohn’s work “Small Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Build American Prosperity” as a possible model for addressing Helena’s housing shortage. He said upgrading the city’s infrastructure in a “financially responsible way” is also a priority. He added that keeping a closer eye on maintenance, “making sure the assets we already have are well maintained,” should be a chief component of the city’s infrastructure management.

Mastin said sustainable growth and affordable housing are at the top of her priorities list.

McCabe said he believes many local residents see the city government as a nuisance, and his top priority would be to gain the community’s respect through educating people about the importance of civic engagement. He also said Helena’s revenues, affordability and vision would be among his top priorities as a commissioner, adding that transportation is a problem and the city needs housing closer to commercial areas to help decrease commuter traffic.

Shirtliff said housing, workforce and childcare issues are top priorities not only in Helena, but also in Lewis and Clark County and throughout the region. He also mentioned the importance of safe schools, maintaining trails and infrastructure, and being friendly to businesses looking to relocate, start and expand here.

Mangold said affordable housing is one of the biggest issues, noting that it can be difficult to find housing for the women moving out of the YWCA. She also noted the importance of providing fire and police protection to an expanding city and improving costly infrastructure such as sewers, water service and roads.

Can you describe how a city commissioner differs in responsibility from other elected officials?

McGee said at the local level, “that’s where the rubber meets the road,” adding that the takeaway from that is such governance is personal. “It’s us working together. People working together,” he said.

Harrington said especially in Helena, life is “intensely local, which means you can’t really hide from the people you work for,” necessitating local elected officials “look the people you are governing in the eye all the time.”

Juedeman said the accessibility of local elected officials “is a big deal.” He said “the most important difference is that the work that you all do has a much greater immediate impact on the quality of life for the residents of this city than anything that’s done at the state or federal level.”

Mastin said the city commission is in a unique position in that it must operate under the guidance of Montana law, “but we also need to manage as a city and set our own priorities.”

McCabe said the city commission’s authority is granted by state statutes, which outline the responsibilities and limitations of the local governing body. He said it is important to make sure the public understands the authority and responsibilities of city government.

Shirtliff said the city commission is empowered by its charter as authorized by the state and federal government. He also noted that city commissioners are volunteers and live in the community they serve.

Mangold said city commissioners represent their constituents on a more personal level and handle a wide variety of issues.