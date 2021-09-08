Helena City Commission approves final budget

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In all, city enterprise funds are projected to generate about $31.3 million in fiscal year 2022, a nearly 13% decrease from 2021 estimated revenue.

The city's streets fund budget was increased an additional about $2 million from the preliminary budget, to a total of about $12.6 million, to account for commissioner approved amendments made at the end of June, including $1.3 million for the installation of sidewalks along portions of Knight Street and about $122,000 for additional staff to handle future sidewalk projects prioritized by the commission.

The city finance team, led by Executive Director Sheila Danielson, said they anticipate receiving a little more than $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds this fiscal year.

Danielson said those dollars have yet to be allocated to specific projects because the allowable expenses have yet to be determined by state and federal lawmakers.

The city commission also set the tax levy in mills for fiscal year 2022. The city's maximum allowable general levy is $9,399,093, as set by the state revenue department.

That equates to a general levy in mills of 121.13.