Helena City Commission approves final budget

The Helena City Commission adopted its final budget and approved a resolution setting the tax levy for fiscal year 2022 just ahead of the state's deadlines.
City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk said during Tuesday's City Commission meeting "this budget represents a balanced budget. It's a more robust process than you've seen in a great while in Helena."
The about $90 million in revenue projected for fiscal year 2022 is a more than 6.3% decrease from a year ago.
City staff projects general fund revenue to top $24 million in the coming fiscal year.
In total, staff projects nearly $98 million of expenses.
More than a third of the city's expenses, nearly $34 million, are tied up in personnel costs, a more than 12.5% increase from the previous year and a nearly 16% increase from two years ago.
A major point of contention in recent budget cycles, fiscal year 2022 included, has been the city's need to subsidize enterprise funds, including the Helena Civic Center and Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course, with general fund dollars.
The golf course enterprise fund will require about $90,000 in general fund subsidies for fiscal year 2022.
The civic center's projected revenue of almost $1.4 million is expected to outpace expenses by nearly $100,000.
In all, city enterprise funds are projected to generate about $31.3 million in fiscal year 2022, a nearly 13% decrease from 2021 estimated revenue.
The city's streets fund budget was increased an additional about $2 million from the preliminary budget, to a total of about $12.6 million, to account for commissioner approved amendments made at the end of June, including $1.3 million for the installation of sidewalks along portions of Knight Street and about $122,000 for additional staff to handle future sidewalk projects prioritized by the commission.
The city finance team, led by Executive Director Sheila Danielson, said they anticipate receiving a little more than $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act grant funds this fiscal year.
Danielson said those dollars have yet to be allocated to specific projects because the allowable expenses have yet to be determined by state and federal lawmakers.
The city commission also set the tax levy in mills for fiscal year 2022. The city's maximum allowable general levy is $9,399,093, as set by the state revenue department.
That equates to a general levy in mills of 121.13.
Helena Finance Department Budget Analyst Chris Couey, soon to be promoted to deputy finance director, said that including other mills such as Lewis and Clark County and Helena Public Schools mills, Helena residents will be levied 790.8 mills, a sharp decrease from the 818.3 mills a year ago.
"So we've gone down considerably from last year, and that's that relationship between taxable value and the inflation rate," Couey said. "The general idea here is that if our taxable value is growing faster than inflation, then we need less mills to generate the same amount of revenue as the prior year plus our inflation."
The owner of a $300,000 house within city limits can expect to pay $3,202 in property taxes in fiscal year 2022.
The city of Helena receives a little more than 21% of that money. Lewis and Clark County gets nearly 24% of those dollars. Helena Public Schools collects more than 55% of that tax revenue pie.
Both the final budget and tax levy were unanimously approved on separate votes.