Helena City Commission approves $109M budget, sets mill levies

The Helena City Commission on Monday approved its final fiscal year 2023 budget and set the annual tax in mills.

The city's preliminary budget was passed June 27 and the final budget includes only minor changes.

In total, the city has budgeted for about $109 million in expenditures and projects to bring in about $102 million in revenue during fiscal year 2023.

The budget is considered to be balanced, as the city intends to use reserves for capital and one-time expenditures in the coming year.

"This budget reflects the priorities of stabilization, a market-based pay plan with a 5% (cost of living adjustment) for staff, digitization and transparency of public records," Helena Finance Director Sheila Danielson told the commission Monday. "We've also focused on capital improvement in the city."

Some of the minor changes made to the preliminary budget include updated actuals in fiscal year 2022 and cash ending balances moving into 2023; wage and benefit adjustments of about $114,000; final tax levy calculations and assessed values; and cash flow changes to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund and law and justice fund based on the receipt of those dollars.

Danielson also increased investment revenue by $125,000 based on some U.S. Treasury rate changes.

The city added 5.25 full-time equivalent employees for the coming year, including an engineer, building inspector and municipal golf course restaurant line cook.

The golf fund is slated to receive a general fund transfer of nearly $143,000 to cover outstanding debt taken on to build Muni's Sports Grille at Bill Roberts Municipal Golf Course.

City Commissioner Melinda Reed made an unseconded motion to divert $30,000 of the golf fund subsidy to the general capital fund and the rest to the affordable housing trust fund.

"It would probably require us to look at the entire golf operation and make some pretty draconian cuts," interim City Manager Tim Burton cautioned the commission. "We have to pay because we're obligated for the bond to maintain our credit rating, etc."

Without a second on the motion, it was not voted on.

"The budget for the golf course restaurant does not include assuming that debt and paying for it with their own revenue, and I would like to have the conversation about how we can better align the operation with their existing debt obligation," Reed said. "I understand we can't simply drop it, but I am hopeful that having a discussion about how we can take that on and manage that debt without an assumption of a subsidy from the general fund."

Reed noted the city has subsidized the golf course debt to the tune of nearly $900,000 since fiscal year 2020.

"I think it's incumbent upon us to find a solution to this issue rather than continuing to pay the debt service with general funds, which I think could be better used to support some of the more high-priority needs in our community," she said, citing the affordable housing shortage among other needs.

The final budget for fiscal year 2023 also includes inflationary adjustments for utilities. Danielson said energy costs have spiked and could greatly effect the budget in the future.

"I have a meeting with a representative from NorthWestern Energy next week to talk about some of their cost increases and how that may impact the budget," she said. "So at a later point, we may need to come back to the commission for an amendment based on those energy increases, but we'll be monitoring it at this point and see if we can incorporate it into the existing budget."

The commission also approved the annual tax in mills.

The city passed a total tax of 173.87 mills, including 27.35 mills for the health insurance levy, seven mills for general obligation debt, the general levy of 126.9 mills and 12.59 mills for the fire department supplemental levy.

The total of overlapping mills for city residents, including school district and county mills, comes to 851.64. That is up 38.44 mills from the previous year.

The estimated tax levy on a $350,000 home will be about $4,000.

The commission congratulated the finance department and Burton for their work.

"It is I don't think any secret the last couple of years of our budgets have been really big lifts and a lot of rebuilding, and you have just done a tremendous job," City Commissioner Emily Dean said.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins thanked Burton for righting the city's budgetary ship.

"I want to thank our interim city manager, too, because I know when he came in, it was frightening and we heard how frightening it was, but we're here today and we can smile," Collins said. "We were able to prevail, so I thank you all."

Danielson also thanked Burton for leading the process with "a real steady hand."