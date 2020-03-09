Helena City Commission appoints interim manager on split vote

The Helena City Commission hired the Friendship Center's former executive director Melinda Reed as interim city manager on a 3-2 vote Monday.
Mayor Wilmot Collins and Commissioners Andres Haladay and Heather O'Loughlin voted in favor of the appointment, and Commissioners Sean Logan and Emily Dean voted against it.
While Logan and Dean have both said Reed appears to be a good fit, they have expressed concern that the city commission did not have an opportunity to discuss potential candidates before being asked to approve Reed's contract.
This story will be updated.