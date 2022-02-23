Helena city attorney hired as interim city manager

The Helena City Commission on Wednesday hired City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to serve as interim city manager for one month starting next week.

Jodoin had planned to resign from the city Feb. 25 to become deputy director of the Montana League of Cities and Towns but agreed to delay his departure following the abrupt resignation of former City Manager Rachel Harlow-Schalk on Friday. Jodoin has been serving as acting city manager since then.

The commissioners approved an employment contract beginning March 2 and ending April 1, with compensation of $14,712.92.

The contract does not include medical and other insurance benefits, but Jodoin said that by adjusting his last day as city attorney to March 1, he can maintain his public employee benefits from that position for the month he serves as interim city manager.

The hire was approved unanimously.

"I think the terms of this contract are appropriate," City Commissioner Eric Feaver said ahead of the vote. "This is for effectively a month, and hopefully in this next month we will secure a more long-term interim city manager."

Jodoin has worked for the city of Helena for more than 15 years, including as a deputy city attorney beginning in 2006 and city attorney since 2014.

Harlow-Schalk's employment contract with the city started on Oct. 19, 2020 and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. Her annual salary was $154,000.

City Commissioner Sean Logan said Harlow-Schalk did not offer him a specific reason for her resignation but said "it seemed like she was just seeking another direction."

When asked whether the commission and city manager were having disagreements, Logan said: "I guess with any of the managers that I've experienced, there's always discussion and diverging views, but I wouldn't attribute it to that."

Helena has had two city managers and two interim city managers since Ron Alles retired in June 2018 after nearly eight years in the position. Dennis Taylor was interim city manager from June 2018 to January 2019, Ana Cortez was city manager from January 2019 until the city terminated her contract in February 2020, and Melinda Reed was interim city manager from March to October 2020, before she was elected to the Helena City Commission.

