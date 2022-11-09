Helena-area legislative incumbents, longtime lawmakers fared well in election

Helena-area incumbents in state legislative races did well Tuesday, with all fending off challengers or not being challenged at all. Some longtime lawmakers switched chambers, due to term limits.

The unofficial results were posted Wednesday evening on the Montana Secretary of State’s website. The results are pending completion of a canvass due later this month and the counting of provisional ballots.

Here is an election summary of Helena-area races for state Senate and House seats that were voted on Tuesday.

Senate District 41

Democratic incumbent Janet Ellis, who is retired from Montana Audubon, won over Republican Dave Galt, a government affairs consultant and former head of the Montana Department of Transportation, in the Senate District 41 race.

Ellis had 5,313, or 55% of the vote with 10 of 10 precincts fully reporting, and Galt had 4,218, or 45%.

Senate District 42

Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, a state representative, won over Republican businessman Matt Olson, former Dairy Queen owner, for an open seat. Dunwell had 4,984 votes, or 55% and Olson had 4,009 votes, or 45%, according to results posted on the Montana Secretary of State's website.

House District 17

Republican incumbent Ross Fitzgerald, a business broker from Power, won against Democrat Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison, an agricultural and applied economist from Choteau.

Fitzgerald had 3,477 votes, or 77% and Sporkin-Morrison had 1,045 votes, or 23%.

House District 70

Republican incumbent Julie Dooling of Helena, a financial professional/para-planner, won over Democrat Jonathan R. Jackson of Helena, who retired from the military.

Dooling had 4,882 votes, or 76% and Jackson had 1,541 votes, or 24%.

House District 75

GOP Rep. Marta Bertoglio ran unopposed.

House District 79

Democrat Laura Smith of Helena, former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, won against Republican Keith Pigman, a building contractor from East Helena.

Smith had 3,284 votes, for 61%, and Pigman had 2,089 votes, for 39%, for the open seat.

House District 80

GOP Rep. Becky Beard was unopposed.

House District 81

Democrat Melissa Romano, a public school teacher from Helena, won against Republican Jill Sark of Helena, a retired state employee, for an open seat.

Romano had 2,764 votes, or 58% and Sark had 2,002 votes for 42%.

House District 82

Democrat Mary Caferro of Helena, a state representative and direct care worker, won against Republican Alden Tonkay, a communications professional from Helena.

Caferro had 2,892 votes, or 61% and Tonkay had 1,826 votes, or 38%, for the open seat.

House District 83

Democratic incumbent Kim Abbott of Helena, a policy consultant, defeated Republican challenger Bob Leach of East Helena, who is retired but had worked as a maintenance engineer and was a department head.

Abbott had 2,476 votes, or 59% and Leach had 1,751 votes, or 41%.

House District 84

Democrat Jill Cohenour, a state lawmaker from East Helena, won against Republican Kaitlyn Ruch, a student from Helena, for an open seat.

Cohenour had 2,544 votes, or 54% and Ruch had 2,166 votes, or 46%.