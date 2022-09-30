Helena-area legislative candidates outline goals at forum

Helena-area candidates running for state legislative seats told members of a grassroots group a little bit about themselves and asked those in the room for their vote come election time.

The forum at the Montana Club downtown on Thursday was sponsored by Hometown Helena, and each candidate was given four minutes to address the audience. There was no debate among the candidates who instead mostly focused on experience, goals and other reasons why they were running.

Election Day is Nov. 8. Ballots are mailed out Oct. 13.

The following are the Helena-area races, candidates and some of what was said:

Senate District 41

Janet Ellis, incumbent Democrat, discussed her work the Audubon Society and other conservation work. She said she has been on budget track her whole time in the Legislature.

She noted she has served in either the House of Representatives or Senate since 2015. Ellis said the Legislature meets for four months every other year, “so experience really matters.” And she noted her familiarity with the state budget and how she was able to influence it.

Ellis said that as a Democrat, she is in the minority and has to work across the aisle. She said the fact she is on seven interim committees shows she is willing to seek cooperation and compromise.

Dave Galt, the Republican challenger, was born and raised in Lewistown and said he has lived in eastern and western Montana. He said he was a surveyor for Montana Department of Transportation (DOT).

He said he was introduced to the state Legislature in 1987 when he served as an administrator for the state’s motor carrier services. He said he was named DOT director in 2000 by Republican Gov. Judy Martz.

Afterward, he was hired by Montana Petroleum Association to be its executive director.

He said he still does contract advocacy work and spends spends a lot of time working on health issues with particular interest in children.

Senate District 42

Republican Matt Olson touted his business background and said he and his wife ran the Dairy Queen in Helena for 28 years and sold it in 2020.

He said he wants to create a more prosperous Montana.

“My message is simple,” he said. “I think we can do better.”

Olson mentioned the state’s lack of affordable housing, health care and epidemic drug problem. He said he believes the state can do better for seniors as there are too many stories of seniors hurt by inflation. He said the state needs to do better to support law enforcement and provide all help necessary to fight fentanyl.

Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, who was attending a memorial service for her sister, spoke by video. She said she is in her eighth year of serving in the state House and is now running for senate because she wants to keep serving the people of Montana.

Dunwell said her sister’s death strengthened her resolve to keep working for a Montana economy that works for everyone and hardworking families. She wants to keep working on issues such as housing, health care and affordable child care. She also wants to keep working to protect the Montana Constitution and all the rights it affords.

House District 79

Republican Keith Pigman said the city needs services such as sewer and wants to work with the city commission on infrastructure issues. He said the state needs to develop a philosophy of rational development to solve its housing crisis.

He said Montana needs to accept a little bit of change to grow.

Pigman said he has a lot of issues with government regulations and that is why he is running.

He said the state has too many restrictions and will work hard to make sure the proper bills get passed.

Democrat Laura Smith said she is a former federal prosecutor who prosecuted violent crimes and sexual assault. She also served several years as deputy director of the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Smith said her experience as an attorney provided a strong foundation for work in the Legislature.

She said she wants to make sure there is a safe future for the next generation.

Smith said she has been hearing mostly on the campaign trail about the affordability of housing and child care, and more providers are needed.

House District 81

Democrat Melissa Romano said her experience as an educator will help her in the Legislature.

She said on the campaign trail she is hearing about affordable housing. She said she is passionate about pre-education. Romano said she would seek and support legislation that eases a family’s ability to provide access to health care.

She said she wanted to see a happy and healthy Montana. Romano said she would work across the aisle with legislators to find solutions. And she said she was a skilled leader.

Republican Jill Sark talked about her career with the state.

She said she had no college education as she had to help support her family at a young age. She said she worked in public assistance and learned to apply federal and state policies to a person.

She worked in various state departments. She was program director of the Insure Montana Program at the State Auditor’s Office. She recently retired as bureau chief for the Department of Public Health and Human Services Community Services Bureau, where she managed several Medicaid programs for Montana’s elderly and people with physical disabilities.

Sark called for Medicaid reform and more government oversight.

House District 84

Democrat Jill Cohenour said she will work to make sure agriculture remains one of the state’s greatest assets.

She said she is a product of public schools, and was proud to be a union president and a public employee. She believes in advocacy for workers.

She said many public employees are not making the wages they should be making and are either leaving state government or moving away.

Affordable housing and affordable child care are two of the hot topics she is hearing about on the campaign trail. She said she wants to continue work on property tax relief and other important topics for Montana.

Republican Kaitlyn Ruch said she was raised with faith, family and freedom and has been taught to work hard. She said she graduated early from Helena High School and has spent the past year being out in the world.

She said she served as a legislative page in the last session because she wanted to get involved and enjoyed observing the process. She said she has found that representatives are accessible and she can see herself sitting in one of those chairs.

Ruch, who is now in college, said she has insight as to how the education system works. She said public education is a great system but it is not for everyone. She wants to make sure opportunities are available for students.

House District 80

Republican Becky Beard is unopposed in her reelection.

She spoke about her work on water and sewer grants and how regulations and permits have doubled costs. She said many communities cannot afford the high prices.

Beard said she serves on several prominent committees.

House District 82

Democrat Mary Caferro said this is her 12th campaign. She said the Legislature has bolstered community services for people with mental illness.

She said there is a group of legislators from both sides of the aisle who work together to get things done.

She said serving in the Legislature provides her with the opportunity to help people.

Republican Alden Tonkay did not attend the forum.

House District 83

Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott said she has worked on complicated compromises as a legislator and is focused on making sure the system works better to offer insurance to nearly 100,000 people.

She also said she has spent a lot of time getting infrastructure through. She said she would like to use some of the state surplus for permanent tax relief and invest in child care, education and housing, adding it will likely include private partnerships.

Republican Bob Leach did not attend the forum.

You can view the forum at https://hometownhelena.blogspot.com/2022/09/hometown-helena-september-29-helena.html.