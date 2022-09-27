Helena approves Affordable Housing Trust Fund guidelines

The Helena City Commission approved during its Monday evening meeting the guidelines for doling out its Affordable Housing Trust Fund dollars.

The commission established the fund in November 2020 to spur on development of affordable housing projects within the city and has since poured approximately $2.1 million into it.

A seven-person, volunteer citizen advisory board was also formed to make recommendations on future funding.

Monday, the commission approved the guidelines and application process documents to guide disbursement of the funds.

"Our dedicated staff has worked diligently to put all that together," said Helena Community Development Director Chris Brink.

Helena Housing Coordinator Kara Snyder is one of those staffers.

"I think we're in a really good position, one where a lot of other cities and towns are probably wanting to be right now," Snyder told the commissioners during a Sept. 7 administrative meeting.

The resolution establishing the fund allows for the city manager to establish a reserve fund to take maximum advantage of unforeseen opportunities and expenses, and $100,000 will be used to create that contingency.

All funds allocated will be in the form of a low-interest loan, though the recommended 1% interest rate could be raised or lowered depending on the project. Projects involving a land trust could be eligible to receive funds as a grant.

The guidelines include a list of eligible uses for the funds, which are intended to cover all aspects of creating or supporting affordable housing from acquisition to construction, including an 8% cap on administrative expenses.

Eligible projects must serve those within 80% of the area median income -- $55,000 for a household of one or $78,000 for household of four -- and could go up as high as 120% of the area median income -- $82,000 for household of one and $118,000 for household of four -- per commission discretion.

Eligible projects must also incorporate a mechanism for ensuring affordability for a predetermined period of time either through deed restriction, land use agreement or covenant.

That period of affordability depends on the project and level of city investment and ranges from 20 years up to 35 years.

Applications will be considered twice yearly and require a $200 non-refundable application fee. City staff will review applications for eligibility and completeness, then the advisory board will offer recommendations to the city commission, which will have final approval.

That seven-member board is made up of representatives of the real estate, finance, architecture and engineering industries, and is to include a person with lived experience of housing insecurity and someone representing nonprofit housing providers.

Those appointed to the board will serve three-year terms and cannot serve more than two consecutive terms.

Applicants must also provide a five-to-one match of funds. Applicants planning a shelter or other temporary housing project will be required to provide a three-to-one match.

"These guidelines prioritize projects that use other funding sources, do not duplicate existing services and have long-term community impact," Snyder said. "The priorities were developed with dual intent of maximizing and protecting the city's investments in housing."

Brink said the first round will open to applicants Oct. 3.

City Commission Melinda Reed thanked staff and previous commissioners for "moving this forward."

The guidelines were approved on a 4-0 vote by the commission. City Commissioner Emily Dean was not present for the vote.