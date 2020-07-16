Helena announces five city manager semi-finalists

The Helena City Commission announced the names of its semi-finalists for the position of city manager in a press release sent late Thursday.
The five semi-finalists are Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Kenneth Haskin, Benjamin Marchant, Tabatha Miller and Troy Smith.
Harlow-Schalk is listed in the press release as a 25-year veteran of local government. According to the city's interim Public Information Officer Amanda Opitz, Harlow-Schalk recently worked as the deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado. She also worked for the city of Westminster, Colorado, for about 20 years in various positions, including environmental services officer.
Haskin, according to the press release, has 20 years of experience in local government, having most recently worked as city manager of the city of Texarkana, Arkansas, since 2013. He was interim city manager for eight years prior to that. Haskin has also served as program director for Boys and Girls Club of North Little Rock.
Marchant, according to the press release, has served as the city manager of both Coquille, Oregon, and Jerome, Idaho. He most recently worked as township manager of Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania, until he and the governing body "mutually separated" in May, according to a report from the York Dispatch. According to the press release, Marchant began his government career in San Diego and has also worked as assistant to the city administrator in Maryland Heights, Missouri.
Miller has also bounced around local government jobs, working in Lake Havasu and Sedona, Arizona, Burien, Washington, and Fort Bragg, California, where she was the city manager, according to the press release. Miller, a graduate of Gonzaga University School of Law, has much experience in the areas of municipal finance and budget, the press release stated.
Smith is a 40-year public servant. He worked in Commerce City, Colorado, as police chief and most recently the city's deputy city manager, according to the press release. Smith is also listed as a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
The Helena City Commission intends to publicly interview the semi-finalists during virtual meetings Monday and Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The press release also states that commission deliberations may take place in a closed session.
Following the virtual interviews, the remaining top candidates will be invited to participate in in-person interviews scheduled for Aug. 14, 15 and 16.
The city received 91 applications for the position, which is responsible for oversight of the city government’s daily operations and implementation of city commission policy.
"I'm very excited about the applicants," said City Commissioner Emily Dean. "And I'm excited residents will get a chance to participate in the process. I want this to get off on the right foot."
When asked about the lack of Montanans on the list of semi-finalists, Dean said the city commission relied on the guidance of Novak Consulting, the Cincinnati-based firm hired to conduct the search, which also helped the city hire former City Manager Ana Cortez.
Dean said the city commissioners informed Novak that they were most interested in applicants with experience in local government, and that the five candidates announced Thursday evening demonstrated that most.
The other members of the city's governing body could not be reached for comment Thursday evening.
