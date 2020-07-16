Helena announces five city manager semi-finalists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watch the interviews Use the following links to watch the city manager candidate interviews online. July 20 at 4 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/93471735854

July 21 at 4 p.m.: https://zoom.us/j/99372744666

The Helena City Commission announced the names of its semi-finalists for the position of city manager in a press release sent late Thursday.

The five semi-finalists are Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Kenneth Haskin, Benjamin Marchant, Tabatha Miller and Troy Smith.

Harlow-Schalk is listed in the press release as a 25-year veteran of local government. According to the city's interim Public Information Officer Amanda Opitz, Harlow-Schalk recently worked as the deputy director of local government for the state of Colorado. She also worked for the city of Westminster, Colorado, for about 20 years in various positions, including environmental services officer.

Haskin, according to the press release, has 20 years of experience in local government, having most recently worked as city manager of the city of Texarkana, Arkansas, since 2013. He was interim city manager for eight years prior to that. Haskin has also served as program director for Boys and Girls Club of North Little Rock.