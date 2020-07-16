Helena announces five city manager finalists

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena City Commission announced the names of the five finalists for the position of city manager in a press release sent late Thursday.

The five finalists are Rachel Harlow-Schalk, Kenneth Haskin, Benjamin Marchant, Tabatha Miller and Troy Smith.

Harlow-Schalk is listed as a 25-year veteran of local government. According to the city's interim public information officer Amanda Opitz, Harlow-Schalk recently worked as the Deputy Director of Local Government for the state of Colorado.

Haskin, according to the press release, has 20 years of experience in local government, having most recently worked as city manager of the city of Texarkana, Arkansas.

Marchant, according to the press release, has served as the city manager of both Coquille, Oregon, and Jerome, Idaho. He most recently worked as township manager of Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania.

Miller has bounced around local government jobs in Lake Havasu and Sedona, Arizona, as well as Burien, Washington, and was the city manager of Fort Bragg, California, according to the press release.

Smith is a 40-year public servant. He worked in Commerce City, Colorado, as police chief and most recently as that city's deputy city manager, according to the press release.