Gov: Counties can choose all-mail primary; 65 COVID-19 cases in Montana

Bullock's election order comes after several candidates in the June primary called for it. Last week Secretary of State Corey Stapleton said his office was taking a "pause" to consider how to proceed. Bullock's office said Wednesday it made the decision in consultation with Stapleton, county election administrators, public health experts, emergency management professionals and political leaders from both parties.

“This is about protecting Montanans’ right to vote at a time we face unprecedented challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bullock said in a press release. “Locally elected officials best understand the voting needs of their communities, and taking this action now ensures they will have the time to make the right decisions for their localities. I feel confident we can protect both the public’s health and the right to vote with this direction.”

In the press release from the governor's office, Republican Speaker of the House Greg Hertz, of Polson, said he supported Bullock's decision.

“This directive allows counties to choose what is best for their voters and election staff during this state of emergency,” Hertz said in a statement.