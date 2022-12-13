GOP will soon begin process to fill HD 80 seat

The chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee said Tuesday afternoon he was on hold, for now, in terms of filing the House District 80 seat left vacant by the appointment of Rep. Becky Beard to Senate District 40.

Beard, a Republican from Elliston, said Tuesday she had submitted a resignation letter to the secretary of state’s office that afternoon.

She said she is no longer a member of the House of Representatives and has yet to be sworn in to her new seat in the Senate.

“It is a strange feeling,” she said, adding that it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to the House, where she has served since 2017.

Darin Gaub, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, said he was waiting to see if the state Republican Party chair assigns the Lewis and Clark County GOP committee or the Powell County GOP committee to chair a combined panel that will select nominees for the HD 80 seat.

The Senate and House districts are both in Powell and Lewis and Clark counties.

Five of the six county commissioners from Powell and Lewis and Clark counties on Monday voted to appoint Beard to the SD 40 seat vacated by the resignation of former Sen. Terry Gauthier, a Helena Republican. The other nominees selected by the Republican central committees of the two counties were Matt Olson and Conrad Evarts, who are both Helena businessmen.

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said Tuesday he voted for Olson because Olson was endorsed by Gauthier and he believes Olson’s political views most closely represented the voters who elected Gauthier.

The appointment of Beard, who ran unopposed for HD 80 on Nov. 8, created another vacancy in the Legislature for the very same GOP committees and commissioners to fill.

Hunthausen said selecting Olson was also the least disruptive as there would be no need to appoint a replacement to Beard’s House District 80 seat.

Prior to Monday’s candidates’ interviews, Evarts asked that Hunthausen recuse himself from the vote, saying in the past Hunthausen had made donations to Democratic candidates. Lewis and Clark County commissioner elections are now nonpartisan, though Hunthausen was elected as a Democrat and Jim McCormick was elected as a Republican prior to the change.

The request was not addressed at Monday's meeting. Hunthausen said Tuesday that the “law is very clear about the process and the commission will follow the process.”

“No matter your stripes in this situation … the law says the commission will make the decision,” he said.

All three Powell County commissioners were elected as Republicans, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s website.

Gauthier, who had served as a state lawmaker since 2017, resigned to participate in a motorcycle tour of nearly 20 countries in a trip that begins in March and cuts into the 2023 legislative session.

Gaub said there is still the need for an official secretary of state letter notifying the counties, and the deadlines are the same as for filling Gauthier's seat. The Montana Secretary of State has seven days to get the letter to the county central committees. The committees then have 45 days to pick nominees and the county commissioners then have 15 days to get a final name to the secretary of state.

“So, I'm on hold for now,” Gaub said in a text.