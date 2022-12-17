GOP sets meeting to work on filling HD 80 seat

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee will meet Tuesday with its Powell County counterparts to deal with a “domino effect” created by the resignation of former state Sen. Terry Gauthier and the appointment of former state Rep. Becky Beard to take his place.

Committee members will now contend with filling Beard’s former HD 80 seat as the Jan. 2 legislative session gets ready to roll. The district is in both Powell and Lewis and Clark counties. Powell County will chair the joint committee meeting, Lewis and Clark GOP officials said in an email Thursday to members.

County commissioners from Lewis and Clark and Powell counties appointed Beard, who was one of three nominees, to fill the Senate seat Dec. 12. Gauthier has resigned to participate in a motorcycle cruise of 20 countries. The tour starts in March, meaning he would miss much of the legislative session.

Beard was recently reelected to a two-year term in HD 80.

Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee members were told candidates for the House seat so far include Ken Liston, Nathan Nachtsheim, Hailey Oestreicher, Scott Reichner, Zack Wirth and Drew Zinecker. They said Powell County was still working on candidates.