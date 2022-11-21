Gauthier officially resigns his state senate seat

Republican state Sen. Terry Gauthier of Helena resigned his Senate District 40 seat on Monday, effective immediately.

“I have conflicting plans that do not allow me to attend the entire session and best to give the seat up to someone that can give it the attention needed,” he said in his note to the Montana Secretary of State’s office about 8 a.m.

“It was an honor to serve for three sessions and the legislative staff was wonderful to work with,” the 65-year-old Gauthier said.

His district includes portions of Lewis and Clark and Powell counties and Republican central committees from both will have to pick his replacement.

Gauthier told the Independent Record Saturday that he was going to take a 20-country tour on his motorcycle in March and would miss much of the 2023 legislative session and the tour takes 2-1/2 months.

"It’s a trip I just couldn’t pass up,” he said Saturday.

Gauthier, who served 20 years in the Marines, at one time owned the McDonald's franchises in Helena. He has served in the state Legislature since 2017. His current term ends Jan. 6, 2025, according to Ballotpedia.

Darin Gaub, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee, said his group, along with the Powell County Republican Central Committee, has to come up with one to three names within 45 days after receiving notice from the secretary of state. They hand off their recommendations to the county commissioners of both counties, who have 15 days to make a decision. The candidate must live within the district.

Gaub said the votes are weighted, based on the number of votes cast in each county, giving Lewis and Clark County an advantage. He said his goal is to have a decision by the start of the next legislative session, which is Jan. 2.

Gaub said he did not like to see Gauthier move on, adding he was an effective legislator.

"I am excited to bring in someone who can at least match his passion and represent the people of Senate District 40 so well," Gaub said.