Frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and child care

Support for Best Beginnings Scholarship Families:

I receive support from the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship Program, and I am not attending child care right now, even though my child care is open, what will happen?

Under the emergency order, your children do not have to be in attendance during this emergency time. And if the child care program is open, the Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarship will continue to be paid at 100% of the approved authorization amount throughout the emergency period.

My child care provider has chosen to close, and I still need child care, what do I do?

Contact your local Child Care Resource and Referral Agency to establish a new provider. If a child needs to attend another facility during a month due to closure, DPHHS will not make payments to the closed facility during this time.

My child care provider has chosen to close, or they are following local public health guidance, and I don’t need child care right now, but I am worried I will lose my slot when they re-open.

