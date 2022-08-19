 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four finalists selected for Helena City Commission seat

The Helena City Commission holds a special meeting

The Helena City Commission is pictured in the Commission Chambers in the City-County Building on Feb. 3, 2020.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The field of candidates for a vacant seat on the Helena City Commission was narrowed from seven to four during a special meeting Friday.

A dozen people applied for the seat vacated by Eric Feaver, who died of natural causes in June. 

After interviewing the seven semi-finalists Friday, members of the Helena City Commission elected to bring back Brianne Harrington, Andy Shirtliff, Troy McGee and Kim Mangold for a final round of interviews on Aug. 23. The other candidates interviewed Friday were Michael McCabe, Mark Juedman and Patty Mastin.

During Friday’s meeting, Mayor Wilmot Collins and City Commissioners Sean Logan, Emily Dean and Melinda Reed each selected their top three candidates to bring back for a second interview.

All four members of the governing body selected Harrington, owner of The Painted Pot arts studio in downtown Helena.

Collins, Logan and Reed selected Shirliff, who works as a business engagement specialist at the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and previously held other jobs in state government and with the U.S. Small Business Administration. 

Collins and Logan selected McGee, who worked for the Helena Police Department for 43 years including 23 years as chief.

Dean and Reed selected Mangold, who has worked as deputy director of the Montana Department of Agriculture and policy director for Montana Farmers Union.

Dean also selected McCabe, an attorney who spent more than 20 years in the Montana Army National Guard and has served on the city’s zoning commission and the City-County Planning Board. McCabe will not get a second interview. 

This story will be updated.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

