Fort Peck tribes report 2 COVID-19 cases

The day after state medical director Greg Holzman told reporters on a press call that there were no known cases of COVID-19 on Montana's seven tribal reservations, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes said in a Facebook post their reservation in northeastern Montana has two cases.

The chairman and tribal representatives could not be immediately reached for comment, but said they would issue a press release. The state could also not immediately confirm the cases were tied to the reservation, saying the local public health office was still investigating.

The Fort Peck reservation encompasses Roosevelt, Valley and Daniels counties. Roosevelt announced its second confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Because Holzman said Tuesday the state had no cases on reservations, the county's existing case prior to Wednesday would not be on the Fort Peck reservation.