Fort Peck tribes report 2 COVID-19 cases

The day after state medical director Greg Holzman told reporters on a press call that there were no known cases of COVID-19 on Montana's seven tribal reservations, the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes said in a Facebook post their reservation in northeastern Montana has two cases.
The chairman and tribal representatives could not be immediately reached for comment, but said they would issue a press release. The state could also not immediately confirm the cases were tied to the reservation, saying the local public health office was still investigating.
The Fort Peck reservation encompasses Roosevelt, Valley and Daniels counties. Roosevelt announced its second confirmed case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Because Holzman said Tuesday the state had no cases on reservations, the county's existing case prior to Wednesday would not be on the Fort Peck reservation.
Neither Valley nor Daniels counties could be reached immediately Wednesday to see if they had also added a case that would account for the two the tribes reported.
Lee Allmer, the public information officer for the Unified Command team that includes the tribes, Indian Health Services and Roosevelt County, said Wednesday that the county heath office in Roosevelt cannot identify cases by where they live because in such a small county it would amount to releasing too much private health information.
"It's pretty easy in a rural county to be able to figure out who it is, especially when people talk," Allmer said.
On Tuesday Holzman said 95% of Montana's known COVID-19 cases are white, 3.5% are Native, 0.4% black, 0.4 Asian-American and 0.4% are other. Indian Health Services has reported 13 positive tests from its Billings area, out of 1,186 tested, though this area covers Montana and Wyoming and there were no details about where those positive cases were.
Montana reached 332 known COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with six deaths reported statewide and 31 hospitalizations.
The state also reported 135 recoveries, a number recently added to a website with COVID-19 information.
Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday extended a stay-at-home order, along with several other directives closing public K-12 schools and pausing evictions, until April 24.
The state public health laboratory in Helena has processed 7.398 tests for Montanans, though that figure does not capture tests health care providers send to private labs. Positive results from private labs are included in the state totals.
Gallatin County remains the state's hot spot, with 120 cases by Wednesday.
Yellowstone County has 48 cases; Flathead has 31; Missoula has 25; Toole has 17; Lewis and Clark has 16; Cascade and Butte-Silver Bow each have 11; Madison has eight; Park has seven; Lake has five; Broadwater has four; Carbon, Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Ravalli all have three; Glacier, Jefferson, Richland and Roosevelt each have two; and Beaverhead, Hill, Liberty, Meagher and Musselshell all have one.
Toole County, with a population of about 4,800, has been hit especially hard by the virus at least in part because of an outbreak in an assisted living facility there. Three of the state's six deaths have been there.
On Monday, a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington issued a projection that decreased the number of deaths in Montana and needed hospital beds due to COVID-19, though in-state experts have urged caution about using that model.
Bullock said last week he expects to extend a stay-at-home order, as well as the closure of K-12 public schools, beyond their April 10 expiration date, likely by two weeks, until April 24.
Photos of the coronavirus response in Montana
