Former Helena manager alleges violation of city charter

Rachel Harlow-Schalk said she resigned as Helena’s city manager because she believes the city’s governing body was requiring her to violate the city charter and her professional association’s code of ethics.

“While I did not want to leave my job, I cannot work for a Commission that would require I violate the 120-year old city management ethics code and the City Charter,” she said in a statement provided to the Independent Record Monday.

Helena Mayor Wilmot Collins said the city’s outside legal counsel Jordan Crosby of Ugrin Alexander Zadick, P.C. in Great Falls will provide a response to Harlow-Schalk’s allegations on behalf of the mayor and city commission. The response was not available in time for this story.

Harlow-Schalk said she and the city’s governing body had been arguing about the city commission’s role in city operations ever since she started as city manager in October 2020, noting that “they will not remove themselves from personnel matters and operations.”

Harlow-Schalk said she had asked for a new employment contract in January to address the alleged violation. She declined to elaborate on what she wanted the city to include in a new contract, noting that she agreed to not provide any media interviews about her separation from the city.

However, Harlow-Schalk said in her statement that her request for a new contract was related to concerns she had discussed with the city commission during an administrative meeting in November.

At the November meeting, Harlow-Schalk recommended the repeal of section 2-1-3 of the city code, which requires the city commission to adopt personnel policies for city employees. In materials presented to the city commission at that meeting, she said this section of the code is “in conflict with City Manager Charter authority to directly supervise and administer all departments of the City and be responsible for all employees.”

“The Commission was getting involved in operational matters assigned to the City Manager in the City Charter,” she said in Monday’s statement. “The City Charter is voter approved and formed from the State’s Constitution. It acts as a ‘constitution’ for the city and supersedes City Code. In Montana, only those powers given in the Charter can be used by a governing power and can not be overridden by a City Code. I argued that the City Code must align with the City Charter. As Helena’s Manager, I swore an oath that included the protection of the City Charter.”

Harlow-Schalk said she wanted a revised employment contract because she believes the conflict between the city code and the city charter violated the ethics code and what she believes the charter says is the role of the city manager.

She also pointed to Tenet 10 of the International City/County Management Association’s code of ethics, which says every member shall “Resist any encroachment on professional responsibilities, believing the member should be free to carry out official policies without interference, and handle each problem without discrimination on the basis of principle and justice.”

Harlow-Schalk said the governing body treated her request for a new contract as a grievance and implemented an employee grievance process the city commission adopted in 2019 under the very section of code she had asked to have repealed.

“Instead of talking or scheduling a meeting with me, the Commission implemented a flawed, punitive process with no appeal that was not part of my contract,” she wrote in Monday's statement. “I had no recourse when I did not agree and had to resign or work inside the City Commission’s preferred interpretations of the Charter."

“I tried to take our future forward responsibly by addressing the circumstance constructively with a recommendation to correct what I believe to be a conflict,” she said. “I left swiftly so that the Commission could move in the direction they wanted, reduce the cost to the community, and the impact on the employee team.”

“I am thankful to the dedicated employees and this community for believing in and acknowledging the progress we achieved together,” she added.

Harlow-Schalk's employment contract with the city started on Oct. 19, 2020, and was set to end on Dec. 31 of this year. She resigned Feb. 16.

The city hired outgoing City Attorney Thomas Jodoin to serve as interim city manager from March 2-April 1. Tim Burton, who served as city manager nearly 20 years ago, will continue to fill the interim role as a search for a long-term replacement continues.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

