Financing slip-up delays $18M in Helena infrastructure projects

Shortly after beginning the process of revising the city's fiscal year 2021 preliminary budget, the Helena finance department's skeleton crew discovered a nearly $18 million problem.
In an April 14 memo sent to the mayor and city commissioners, the city's budget analyst Chris Couey noted "we determined that a lack of securing debt financing in fiscal years 2019 and 2020 has resulted in the depletion of Public Works and Transportation fund balances."
In fiscal years 2019 and 2020, city staff neglected to secure financing needed for projects related to water, wastewater, storm water and streets, which will now be delayed until 2021 or longer.
About $24.26 million worth of infrastructure projects were budgeted for fiscal year 2020. About $8 million for water and about $6.44 million for storm water projects accounted for the lion's share.
Couey discovered the city had secured only about $6.27 million in financing.
"As far as the cause behind this, you know I don't want to spend too much time on that, but it just appears to be a result of the recent turnover and the re-organization of some of the departments," Couey told the city commission during its April 29 administrative meeting. "There weren't a lot of controls in place to make sure that the right people were informed at the right times to get all these loans initiated."
Couey was alluding to a years-long understaffing of Helena's finance division office.
A city employee for 24 years, longtime Finance Director Glenn Jorgenson was one in a slew of department heads to resign last year. Jorgenson resigned in August of 2019.
Then-City Manager Ana Cortez initially left the finance director position vacant. Former city spokeswoman Rebecca Connors said Cortez was acting as head of the city's finances at that time.
Wayne Olberg was hired as finance director early this year before resigning on March 17.
City Controller and Treasurer Liz Hirst has since taken on the additional role as interim finance director. A full-time director likely will not be hired until the city hires a long-term city manager.
"Typically, there would have been the public works director or the finance director or someone in place that would have said, 'OK, it's time to get these loans started,'" Couey said during the April 29 meeting. "We didn't have those people. We did have Liz (Hirst), but typically they would come to her and say, 'Hey, we need to get this loan paperwork started,' and then she would get it done."
Couey, City Engineer Ryan Leland, Transportation Director David Knoepke and interim Public Works Director Phil Hauck also detailed the measures they took to ensure both public works and transportation will have an adequate cash balance moving into FY21.
The city commission was confident enough in the proposed solutions to approve the revised preliminary budget for FY21 presented to them during the May 4 regular meeting. A public hearing on the budget is slated for June 22.
Couey told city commissioners on April 29 that the approach for "fixing fiscal year 20" began with identifying projects that are either a priority -- projects involving public safety or previously deemed a commission priority -- or an obligation.
Such projects will be funded and continue as scheduled, and Hauck said he is confident at least public works with have an adequate fund balance to cover unforeseen, necessary projects "if they're small."
"When we go through the budget, there will be an adequate cash balance that if there are projects that need to be added back or even debt financed, that we'll have the ability to do that if they're small projects or maybe there's a large one," Hauck said.
Couey said that according to the city's representatives at both Montana State Fund and the State of Montana Board of Investments, the city could secure some funding to keep some of the projects on track, but he did not recommend it.
"It was a big risk to take, especially this late in the year," he said. "We may not have gotten the funding in time, and we would have run the risk of having to fill out a (comprehensive annual financial report) showing a lot of the funds negative had we have not gotten the funds in time for the fiscal year."
Some of the more notable projects to be delayed, all of which can be viewed on the city's finance department webpage per City Commissioner Emily Dean's request, include a $500,000 storm drain upgrade as part of the ongoing overhaul of Front Street, a $6 million transmission main into town from the Tenmile Water Treatment Plant, $250,000 worth of work to improve the taste and odor of the city's water supply, and the million-dollar first phase of the planned Rodney Street reconstruction.
Some of the larger projects, such as the massive Rodney Street facelift, were likely going to be delayed anyway. Leland told commissioners a combination of having to hold public hearings and the threat of COVID-19 stalled the work long before the city failed to secure funding for it.
Leland said some of the work could begin this summer, but winter would force the city to shut down the project, leaving the heavily-trafficked street torn up.
"We just got delayed with this COVID and just doing those public meetings," Leland said. "It would need some commission direction if we wanted to do some of the project this year or just start it up in the spring next year."
City Commissioner Andres Haladay said during the administrative meeting that some of the trouble stems from these big-ticket jobs that are frequently carried over from one fiscal year to the next.
"I think the perception, especially from anyone watching the budget process, is that these projects are dire, necessary projects for that fiscal year," Haladay said. "But there is a bit of, sort of internal departmental discretion to determine whether or not one, that project is ready, whether it can be ready, and ultimately when to pull the trigger on it."
According to Couey's presentation during the May 4 regular city commission meeting, some other factors have resulted in a decrease in projected revenue, prompting the need for additional revisions to the fiscal year 2021 preliminary budget.
While the majority of the decrease in projected revenue is related to the unrealized debt funding, Couey said the remainder is "likely attributed to closures and/or concessions made by the city in the COVID-19 response, efforts such as the closure of the civic center, the golf course, Muni's (Sports Grille) and the suspension of parking permits and kiosks."
The 11th-hour additions of energy conservation projects deemed a commission priority have also contributed to the decrease in revenue projections, according to Couey.
