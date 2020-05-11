Financing slip-up delays $18M in Helena infrastructure projects

The city commission was confident enough in the proposed solutions to approve the revised preliminary budget for FY21 presented to them during the May 4 regular meeting. A public hearing on the budget is slated for June 22.

Couey told city commissioners on April 29 that the approach for "fixing fiscal year 20" began with identifying projects that are either a priority -- projects involving public safety or previously deemed a commission priority -- or an obligation.

Such projects will be funded and continue as scheduled, and Hauck said he is confident at least public works with have an adequate fund balance to cover unforeseen, necessary projects "if they're small."

"When we go through the budget, there will be an adequate cash balance that if there are projects that need to be added back or even debt financed, that we'll have the ability to do that if they're small projects or maybe there's a large one," Hauck said.

Couey said that according to the city's representatives at both Montana State Fund and the State of Montana Board of Investments, the city could secure some funding to keep some of the projects on track, but he did not recommend it.