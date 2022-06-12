Final vote on Helena Valley zoning amendments going to commission July 12

Amendments to Helena Valley zoning regulations concerning rural districts are headed to the Lewis and Clark County Board of County Commissioners for final approval July 12.

The proposed amendments span multiple sections and cover topics such as the controversial 10-acre lot minimum and water testing prior to approval of any planned development.

The county commission passed its wide-reaching zoning regulations in November 2020 and in the same resolution, formed a "blue ribbon advisory panel," later referred to as the zoning advisory panel, to propose amendments to some of the less-than-popular portions.

After more than a year of monthly meetings, the volunteer panel approved numerous amendments that were tweaked by county staff and discussed by the commission over the course of three marathon May meetings, at which point a resolution of intention to pass the amendments was passed.

The public can provide comment on the proposed amendments until end of business July 5 by emailing the Lewis and Clark County Department of Community Development and Planning via the link on its webpage or in person at room 230 of the City-County Building, 316 N. Park Ave.

The proposed amendments can be viewed in their entirety at the department's webpage: www.lccountymt.gov/cdp/zoning/part-2-zoning-amendments.html.

Among the more than 20 edits being proposed, a fair amount of which are small items like fixing typos and renumbering sections, Lewis and Clark County Department of Community Development and Planning co-interim Director Greg McNally called the adoption of regulations in the Planned Overlay Development District "the most important part of these amendments."

"That section was created without regulations in 2021 with the anticipation of populating it in the future," McNally said, adding that the wording within provides for the opportunity to seek variances to the zoning regulations and allows for higher densities.

Anything more than one parcel per 10 acres is still considered greater density than what the regulations call for.

The overlay district recognizes "special areas" and affords "flexibility in development design," according to the regulations.

To be granted such a variance, the section states applicants must prove their planned developments can provide adequate water service, fire protection and roads.

For water service, applicants would be required to provide "(d)etailed information ensuring that there is adequate water available to meet the long-term needs of the proposed PD (planned development)," the amendment states.

The developer must acquire water rights and easements prior to approval and submit an "extensive analysis of the Tertiary and/or bedrock aquifers that will serve the proposed PD" conducted by a "professional hydrologist."

That analysis can utilize previously collected data from water sources nearby, but if such a desktop analysis does not demonstrate water availability, the county will permit on-site testing to assess "aquifer properties and seasonal variability with the emphasis on extraction, storage, and recovery to measure long-term sustainability."

While many parcels within the rural district draw water from the Helena Valley's main aquifer, development further out toward the valley's edges must contend with more variability in the bedrock.

"You can puncture in one spot and get a high-yield well, then go next door, and it's completely different," Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District Supervisor Jennifer McBroom told the commission during its May 24 meeting. "There are areas that are very susceptible to ground water depletion."

The county intends for the increased water testing requirements to better account for water service effects a proposed development would have on neighbors, something not taken into account previously.

The Lewis and Clark County Water Quality Protection District board submitted a laundry list of additions it would like included as well, but McNally said staff reviewed the last-minute request and felt comfortable the existing proposals were sufficient with regard to ensuring water quality and availability.

To prove a development will maintain adequate roads, developers must submit a traffic impact study conducted by a professional engineer, an engineering analysis that includes a review of surface design, and certification from a professional engineer that the roads meet county standards at full build-out, including drainage capability.

"As development happens, we see a greater deterioration of those roads," Lewis and Clark County Engineer Dan Karlin told the commission during its May 24 meeting, calling it a "significant consideration" when crafting the amendments related to roads.

To prove adequate fire protection, a developer must submit a letter from either the board of trustees, fire chief or other governing body of the proposed development's fire district stating there is a sufficient number of trained volunteers able to fight an on-site fire, appropriate infrastructure on site to fight a fire and enough water for fire suppression.

A "vegetation management plan that has been prepared by a qualified fire management specialist" will also be required for final approval of a planned development.

The requirements apply to any planned development that includes everything from a major subdivision to an additional accessory dwelling unit.

A developer would also be permitted greater densities through cluster designs.

The proposed amendment intends to "encourage alternative design techniques that efficiently make use of land and water resources; protect environmentally sensitive areas, natural features and soils of agricultural importance; and promote cost savings in infrastructure development and maintenance. Clustering development allows for the creation of lots smaller than the minimum lot sizes established in these Regulations."

A proposed amendment to section 2 allows for the exemptions to the regulations for "public services" such as a fire station.

Though County Commissioner Andy Hunthausen said the addition of the proposed amendments ostensibly eliminate the density restrictions, many public commenters called it cost prohibitive, considering approval would require the paid services of state-licensed professionals for at least four items within a variance application.

County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said "I've got this stuck in my head that an acre limit isn't fair to anyone."

Rolfe inquired county staff during the May 26 meeting about citizen-initiated zoning districts, which typically encompass only a small area and supersede any county-initiated zoning laws.

Deputy County Attorney Nico Hash said "it may be possible" for a subdivision to enact citizen-initiated zoning to skirt county regulations.

The July 12 meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in the commission chambers of the City-County Building.

Lewis and Clark County Chief Administrative Officer Roger Baltz said in a phone interview that "the indication from the commissioners is that the majority are in support of the proposed amendments."

Once rural district amendments are decided on, county staff will shift its attention toward amendments for urban residential and suburban residential mixed-use zone district regulations.

