Two marijuana sales taxes pass in Lewis and Clark County

Voters on Tuesday approved a 3% local-option sales tax on all recreational and medical marijuana and related products sold within Lewis and Clark County.

With less than 100 provisional ballots left to count, the recreational marijuana sales tax passed with a vote of 14,814-4,747 (76%) and the medical marijuana sales tax passed with a vote of 9,713-8,666 (53%) as of Wednesday morning.

Officials said 50% of the new tax revenue will go to Lewis and Clark County; 45% will go to the cities of Helena and East Helena (doled out according to the ratio of the municipality’s population to the county’s total population); and 5% will go to the Montana Department of Revenue to offset the cost of administering the tax. The new taxes take effect Oct. 1.

"I think it's a positive thing that the county's adopting a local-option on recreational marijuana," said Pepper Petersen, the president and CEO of the Montana Cannabis Guild.

If the recreational and medical taxes had been in place in May, Lewis and Clark County would have made nearly $56,000 in revenue from marijuana sales for that month, according to numbers from the Montana Department of Revenue.

Four other Montana counties have already implemented 3% taxes on recreational marijuana: Missoula, Park, Yellowstone and Dawson. Park County, Yellowstone County and Dawson County also passed a 3% tax on medical marijuana. Missoula County does not tax medical marijuana.

Petersen said he opposes the taxes on medical marijuana. During the 2023 legislative session, he plans to lobby against the statewide medical marijuana taxes already in effect.

"It's immoral to tax medicine," Petersen said. "It's immoral to tax the sick for being sick." He added that there's a difference between taxes on recreational marijuana and taxes on medical marijuana.

Jim McCormick, chair of the Lewis and Clark County Commission, said he understands the argument against taxing medical marijuana. But, McCormick said, that's why this issue was separated into two different ballot questions put to voters.

McCormick added that while there hasn't been any action regarding how to spend revenue from these taxes, there has been discussion. He said initial ideas have included putting the money toward substance abuse counseling, medical care, mental health and the criminal justice system.

"I grew up in the '50s and '60s and marijuana has a negative connotation, a negative reputation," McCormick said. "It's been set as a gateway drug for others. I don't doubt that. The drug, I believe, has to be controlled. Voters approved recreational and medical marijuana so we have it, and we should do the best we can with it."

He said he'd like to see the new revenue put toward substance abuse counseling.

