Romano and Sark win HD81 primaries, incumbents advance

General election races for Helena-area legislative seats are taking shape as primary election results continue to come in from the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

In the House District 70 race, Republican incumbent Julie Dooling was unopposed. Democrat Jon Jackson (54%) won, with seven of eight precincts reporting, over fellow Democrat Jeremiah Dawson (45%) 276-231.

In the House District 75 race between two Republicans, incumbent Marta Bertoglio won over Timothy McKenrick with all nine precincts reporting. She had 1,700 votes (75%) to McKenrick's 631 votes (27%). There are no candidates from opposing parties beyond the primary.

In House District 81, the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Mary Caferro, Democrat Melissa Romano won with all five precincts reporting over challengers Jacob Torgerson and Jake Troyer.

Romano, an educator, had 1,102 votes (66%) according to results posted on the Montana Secretary of State website, compared to 310 votes (18%) for Troyer, owner of a consulting company, and 263 for Torgerson (16%), a community organizer.

Romano will face GOP candidate Jill Sark, a bureau chief in the senior longtime care division for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services. Sark won with 57% of the vote over Charlie Hull, who got 43%. Even though his name appeared on the ballot, Hull had withdrawn from the race.

Democrat Mary Caferro is now running for House District 82, which was held by fellow Democrat Moffie Funk, who is termed out of office. Fellow Democrat Craig Sundberg also filed.

Caferro received 1,377 votes from all five precincts for 88% of the vote. Sundberg got 178 votes for 11%.

The winner is running against Republican Alden Tonkay, communications director with the Montana Republican Party.

The House District 84 race had five candidates -- two Democrats and three Republicans -- seeking the seat now held by Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell.

Republican Kaitlyn Ruch won with 508 votes (40%). GOP challengers Keith Pigman got 404 votes (32%) and Kurt J. Aughney got 360 votes for 28%.

Democrat Jill Cohenour tentatively won the primary with 1,328 votes (92%) over fellow Democrat Noah Horan, who had 112 votes (8%).

Several area races were uncontested, with the candidates moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

House District 79 had Republican Dennison Rivera, a marketing entrepreneur and state chair of the Montana Young Republicans, and Democrat Laura Smith, an attorney and former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

In House District 80, Republican incumbent Becky Beard was the lone candidate.

Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott is running for House District 83 against Republican Bob Leach.

GOP Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie ran unopposed for Senate District 9. He will assume office in the next legislative session.

In the Senate District 41 race, incumbent Democrat Janet Ellis, who retired from Montana Audubon, will run against Republican Dave Galt, a self-employed consultant, on Nov. 8.

Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, retired public information officer with the state, and Republican Matt Olson, former owner and operator of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue, are running for the Senate District 42 race.

