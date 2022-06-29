Republicans pick Pigman to replace Rivera in race for House seat in Helena

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee chose Keith Pigman to replace Dennison Rivera as the Republican candidate for Montana House District 79 in Helena.

Rivera ran unopposed in the Republican primary election on June 7. A few days later, he announced that he was dropping out of the race and severing all ties with the Montana Republican Party, citing hypocrisy within the party and his Christian faith as the reasons.

Pigman placed second in the three-way Republican primary for House District 84. Kaitlyn Ruch won that race with 509 votes, Pigman received 406 and Kurt J. Aughney received 364.

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee on Monday unanimously nominated Pigman to replace Rivera on the ballots in the Nov. 8 general election, committee chair Darin Gaub said. Pigman was the only replacement candidate in the running.

The Montana Secretary of State’s Office has received the certificate of appointment of replacement candidate, declaration of acceptance and oath of candidacy from Pigman for HD79, spokesperson Richie Melby said. The candidate filing system will be updated shortly to reflect the change, Melby added.

In response to an Independent Record candidate survey, Pigman said he is a homebuilder and business owner who previously trained and led U.S. Marines into combat during three deployments. He wrote that he will work to grow the economy, vote no on “any indoctrination for our kids and school,” promote the trades in middle schools and high schools, and “stop the federal government from being involved with our public lands.”

“From the primary I learned how important it is to encourage people to vote, register to vote and do the research on candidates to see who will best represent them,” he said in a statement to the Independent Record. “I will do what's right for every individual in Montana, I ask that anyone with questions or concerns to please contact me personally. I would love to listen to concerns and possible solutions.”

Laura Smith is the Democratic candidate for HD 79. She could not be reached by phone or email Wednesday in time to comment on this story.

