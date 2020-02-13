Republican PAC files to get 3rd party on Montana ballot

"It's outrageous and unacceptable that a D.C. dark money group that has endorsed and spent millions to elect Maryland Matt Rosendale is tampering with Montana elections like this," said executive director Sandi Luckey. "Montanans won't stand for this."

On Thursday, a Club for Growth spokesman said the PAC will not engage in any effort to qualify the Green Party in Montana. He said the generally conservative and Republican-supporting PAC was interested in opening more choice to the electorate here.

"We believe voters are better served when they have choices. For a period of time, Club for Growth Action explored working to put the Green Party on the Montana ballot, but it is not an active project anymore," said vice president of communications Joe Kildea.

The bill passed a year ago requires anyone who spends money to qualify a minor party for the ballot must report its spending. Club for Growth must report anything it may have spent to get a third party on the ballot in Montana in a report due April 15. So would anyone who was paying signature-gatherers seen in Helena this week.

