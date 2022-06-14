Republican candidate for House seat in Helena withdrawing from race

Republican Dennison Rivera announced Monday that he is dropping out of the race for Montana House District 79 in Helena, citing hypocrisy in the Republican party and his faith as the reasons.

Rivera ran unopposed in the Republican primary election on June 7, and earned 98% of the vote, according to the secretary of state's website.

According to Rivera’s public resignation letter, he also resigned from his position as the chair of Montana Young Republicans and severed all ties with the Montana Republican Party.

“If you all want to continue to pretend to do what is right, then have at it,” Rivera wrote in the resignation letter. “Go ahead and pretend to be friends and destroy one another for the sake of your corrupted motives. Just know that the Lord will hold you accountable. As for Me and My House, We will vote for the Lord Jesus Christ.”

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee can now bring forward a candidate to replace Rivera. Attempts to reach the committee Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Rivera criticized the Democratic party along with the Republican party in his resignation letter.

“The Democrat establishment has no shame and unifies behind their destructive agendas, while I find that the Republican establishment only appears to be fighting for integrity while tolerating corruption,” Rivera wrote. “They both hide behind concepts of morality while doing whatever it takes to gain power and control.”

Laura Smith is the Democratic candidate for HD 79.

"Our campaign saw the news that he resigned from the race. We wish him luck in future endeavors," Smith said. "I look forward to talking with voters this summer and fall to ensure the district has a seat and voice at the table on issues that are important to our neighbors."

