Payne takes early lead in Lewis and Clark County Commission race

Lewis and Clark County Commission hopeful Candace Payne took an early lead Tuesday over Curt Dallas, according to preliminary election results.

The Montana Secretary of State's Office reported that Payne had 9,780 votes (58%) and Dallas had 7,105 (42%), with 31 of 33 precincts partially reporting. Additional ballots are still being counted.

The county commission seat is being vacated by Chairman Jim McCormick, who decided not to run for a second six-year term due to health reasons.

Payne was a partner at a local law firm for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018. Payne, who put herself through law school in Missoula, worked as a lobbyist in the Montana Legislature beginning in 1993, representing various groups from the Montana Stockgrowers Association to the Montana Alliance of YMCAs.

She previously told the Independent Record "I think there's kooks on both sides, but there is a core of good people who are trying to do the right thing, and I want to be a part of that core."

"I'm not willing to follow a party line because I think for myself," she said.

Dallas, a state government employee the past 25 years, took a hard stance against recently enacted Helena Valley zoning regulations and said he would begin work immediately to repeal some portions of them if elected.

"When people complain about the 10-acre minimum, that's the end of what they want to talk about," he said. "There are some things in that zoning document that probably aren't bad, but it all starts with that 10-acre minimum."