Payne, Dallas take early lead in Lewis and Clark County Commission race

Lewis and Clark County Commission candidates Candace Payne and Curt Dallas took an early lead in Tuesday's primary election, according to the initial unofficial results.

The two candidates with the most votes will square off for the third seat on the commission, which is being vacated by outgoing County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick, during the general election come November.

According to the Montana Secretary of State's website, Payne and Dallas tallied 5,905 (53%) and 3,215 (29%) votes, respectively, as of 9 p.m. Additional ballots were still being counted.

Payne was a partner at a local law firm for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018.

She previously told the Independent Record she expects "to help get Lewis & Clark County on course for a workable long-term plan for the future while maintaining a sound and realistic fiscal foundation."

Dallas has worked for the Montana Department of Transportation for 24 years and is also a Realtor.

He ran on overturning the recently implemented minimum lot size zoning regulation in the Helena Valley and improving county infrastructure, previously telling the Independent Record the county "must recognize the unique and different needs of our communities, from the Helena Valley to Augusta, from Lincoln to Craig."

Fellow candidate Conrad Evarts was in third with 1,918 (17%) votes, according to the initial results. 

This story will be updated.

