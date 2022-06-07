Payne, Dallas advance to general election for Lewis and Clark County Commission

Lewis and Clark County Commission candidates Candace Payne and Curt Dallas will advance to the general election in November, according to unofficial results.

The winner of that race will replace outgoing County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick.

With less than 100 provisional ballots left to be counted in Tuesday's primary election, the Montana Secretary of State's Office reported that Payne and Dallas had tallied 9,398 (51%) and 5,321 (29%) votes, respectively, as of Wednesday morning.

Payne was a partner at a local law firm for nearly 30 years before retiring in 2018.

She previously told the Independent Record she expects "to help get Lewis & Clark County on course for a workable long-term plan for the future while maintaining a sound and realistic fiscal foundation."

Dallas has worked for the Montana Department of Transportation for 24 years and is also a Realtor.

He ran on overturning the recently implemented minimum lot size zoning regulation in the Helena Valley and improving county infrastructure, previously telling the Independent Record the county "must recognize the unique and different needs of our communities, from the Helena Valley to Augusta, from Lincoln to Craig."

Fellow candidate Conrad Evarts came in third with 3,514 (19%) votes as of Wednesday morning.

