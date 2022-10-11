Lewis and Clark County GOP central committee censures Tonkay in House race

The Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee has censured House District 82 candidate Alden Tonkay less than a month before the Nov. 8 general election, saying his recent actions have tarnished the trust and reputation of the committee and its candidates with Helena voters and businesses.

The committee, in an Oct. 10 resolution signed by Chairman Darin Gaub, notes that Tonkay tried to pay vendors with bad checks, misreported at least $2,264 in debts and expenditures, failed to report accurately and timely to the state Commissioner of Political Practices Office and paid campaign expenses only when exposed through local media despite claiming on his reports he already had.

The resolution vows to work together in the next election cycle to vet and select a conservative Republican candidate to run for House District 82.

They will withhold any future funding and support in his House race against Democrat Mary Caferro in the Nov. 8 election, unless the committee finds reason to the contrary. They call on Tonkay to appear before the body at its next monthly business meeting, which is Nov. 14, and note they are aware it is after the Nov. 8 election.

The action comes after the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices found Oct. 7 that Tonkay tried to pay vendors with bad checks and misreported accrued debts as expenditures, the Montana Free Press reported. The matter was referred to the Lewis and Clark County attorney for possible prosecution.

Tonkay told the commissioner’s office repeatedly he would send a response to the complaint as well as a full accounting of his campaign finances, but never delivered, Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan noted in his decision.

The COPP also found the Helena P.O. Box associated with his campaign to be inactive and believes Tonkay no longer lives in the district. One of the checks Tonkay attempted to pay a vendor with listed an address in Three Forks different from both the physical and mailing addresses recorded in his statement of candidacy.

Tonkay, former communications director for the Montana Republican Party, said Tuesday he was aware of the Lewis and Clark County Republican Central Committee’s action, but that his campaign is moving forward and he is a Helena resident.

“I have nothing to say to the central committee,” Tonkay said, adding he has not attended one of their meetings for four months.

“The central committee is a bit of a joke,” he said, declining further comment.

He no longer works for the Montana GOP.

Gaub, who said several attempts were made to contact Tonkay and have him attend the meeting, said Tuesday the resolution was passed in a unanimous voice vote by about 30 precinct officers.

He said there was no discussion about waiting for the election to play out, especially when there are ethical and accountability issues at play.

“There was no reason to wait,” Gaub said, adding it is important for people to be held accountable for their actions. And he said it was important for people to know the committee first and foremost will clean up its own house before it looks at anyone else’s.

“If we do not look to hold ourselves accountable, no have no right to look at others,” he said.