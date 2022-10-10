Lewis and Clark County Commission candidates share differing views

Candidates for Lewis and Clark County Commission have shared differing opinions on how to tackle some of the county's pressing issues.

Current County Commission Chairman Jim McCormick is stepping down at the end of the year, and candidates Curt Dallas and Candace Payne are vying for county residents' votes come November. Dallas is a Realtor with Dallas Land Company and a relocation specialist for the Montana Department of Transportation, and Payne is a retired private practice attorney.

Payne, who put herself through law school in Missoula, worked as a lobbyist in the Montana Legislature beginning in 1993, representing various groups from the Montana Stockgrowers Association to the Montana Alliance of YMCAs.

Payne said assembling the county budget is the most important work the commissioners do. She said she plans to bring her ability create consensus between opposing viewpoints, a skill learned at the Legislature, to the county commission if elected.

"I think there's kooks on both sides, but there is a core of good people who are trying to do the right thing, and I want to be a part of that core," Payne said. "I'm not willing to follow a party line because I think for myself."

Dallas said that if elected, he would start talking to people across the county about their concerns beginning the day after the election.

"By the people, for the people. That's still the rule of the land," he said.

He said he would use his 25 years of state government experience working with budgets, land purchases and the like to inform his work on the commission.

"In land use with the department of transportation and in real estate, I have a lot of experience, and I can bring that to the commission," he said. "I think all of that brings a lot to the commission."

Recently implemented Helena Valley zoning regulations are among the issues getting attention in the race.

Dallas said affected landowners have told him they feel the new zoning rules came from the top down.

He said that if elected, he would immediately work to repeal the 10-acre lot size minimum in rural zones.

"When people complain about the 10-acre minimum, that's the end of what they want to talk about," he said. "There are some things in that zoning document that probably aren't bad, but it all starts with that 10-acre minimum."

He cited the lack of affordability and availability of existing housing in the area and said development needs to extend beyond the urban and rural interface to meet the increased need.

"I'm a ranch kid. I don't want to see (the Helena Valley) broken up into quarter-acre lots," he said. "But I'm also a realist. The growth is coming."

Payne noted that there are exceptions to the 10-acre minimum if a developer is able to prove there is adequate water to support high-density development.

"I think there is not a real clear understanding of what the 10-acre minimum actually does," she said. "It's flexible."

She said the availability of water and the use of single household septic systems pose a big problem for the valley and believes the zoning regulations help address those concerns.

"I do not have an ax to grind," she said. "And I am not going to make a whole bunch of money if we have unfettered development out in the valley."

Lewis and Clark County infrastructure is also an important issue for both candidates.

"The county roads are just like the state roads, they are getting older and harder to maintain," Dallas said. "And the bridges are a big issue."

He said the condition of the roads and bridges was among the reasons he decided to run.

Payne said in her talks with rural fire council members, she learned "there are a whole bunch of bridges in Lewis and Clark County that cannot hold the fire trucks because they have a weight limit," she said. "This is basic infrastructure. ... It's something we need to be concerned about."

At the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Lewis and Clark County Board of Health and the county's Health Officer Drenda Niemann enacted a variety of health orders affecting businesses and crowd sizes.

Although the Montana Legislature recently passed new laws limiting the power of county health officials, Dallas took issue with the way the health orders were enacted previously.

"When we make the decision to effectively shut down our economy, that has to be done by elected officials with input from the experts," Dallas said.

Payne said the law is the law whether she likes it or not. If elected, she said, she will rely heavily on the guidance of the experts.

"The county commissioners have limited knowledge; they have problem solving skills; they do the best they can," she said. "They hire somebody, the best person they can to run public health."

The general election will be held Nov. 8. Absentee ballots are accepted at the County Elections Office or any polling place until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can check their voter status and determine their polling place by visiting MyVoterPageMT.com or by calling the Lewis and Clark County Elections Department at (406) 447-8339.

Independent Record editor Jesse Chaney contributed to this story.