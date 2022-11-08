Lewis and Clark County clerk, sheriff, justice of the peace incumbents take wide lead

Incumbents in three Lewis and Clark County races took a wide lead over their challengers in early results posted Tuesday night.

Additional ballots are still being tallied.

Lewis and Clark County Recorder/Treasurer

Incumbent Amy Reeves was leading early Tuesday against challenger Bettijo Starr in a race for Lewis and Clark County Recorder/Treasurer that brought involvement from a dark money group that neither candidate wanted.

With 31 of 33 precincts partially reporting, Reeves had 13,444 votes, or 80%, compared to Starr, who had 3,237 votes, or 19%.

Reeves was appointed in 2020 when the previous clerk retired. She said she has worked in the City-County Building for 30 years and in the treasurer’s office for 29 of those years. She said staffing shortages have plagued all five divisions in the Treasurer/Clerk & Recorders Office, adding there has been staff turnover ranging from one-third to two-thirds in the divisions.

Starr said her campaign has more of a direction than a platform and said she would perform the duties of clerk and recorder and treasurer with transparency and integrity.

According to paperwork filed with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) office, Washington, D.C.-based Open Democracy PAC has spent nearly $100,000 in county clerk/recorder races in Lewis and Clark and Gallatin counties in campaign literature that both supports some candidates and directly opposes others. The mailers state: "Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee."

Reeves and Starr disavowed the mailers.

The department includes accounting, elections, motor vehicles, property tax and records. There are 31.5 full-time employees and about 13 short-term employees for the various elections. The budget for all five departments is just over $3.5 million.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner

Sheriff Leo Dutton was in the lead for re-election Tuesday over challenger John “Doc” Holiday with 15,727 votes, or 89% of the ballots counted. There were 31 of 33 precincts partially reporting.

Holiday had 1,989 votes, for 11%.

Dutton, appointed to the post in 2008, has won re-election to be sheriff/coroner in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He has been a peace officer in Lewis and Clark County for 37 years.

He said he is committed to the safety of children in schools and that his department trains for school violence. Dutton said he will continue to focus on domestic violence and sexual assault and internet crimes against children.

Holiday said in campaign literature that his desire to serve as sheriff stems from his experience as a first responder, time in the U.S. Navy and time spent in Montana and wanted to ensure as sheriff that it continues to be a wonderful place to live.

Lewis and Clark County Justice of the Peace

Incumbent Michael Swingley was winning over challenger Shawn White Wolf, according to early results, to serve his fourth term as a justice of the peace.

Swingley had 12,322, or 74% of the vote with 31 of 33 precincts partially reporting. White Wolf had 4,339 votes or 26%.

Swingley served 22 years as a Montana Highway Patrol trooper. He said the alarming increase in drug and alcohol cases are the driving force behind most of the crimes committed in Lewis and Clark County. He said he is seeking ways to reduce crime and restore all parties involved.

Swingley said there were 7,200 cases filed last year in Justice Court that included small claims, civil and criminal cases.

White Wolf said he has served the Helena community as a board member of the Rocky Mountain Development Council, the Helena Indian Alliance, the Holter Museum and neighborhood councils.

He said he decided to run for justice of the peace because he knows the community.