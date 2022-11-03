Lewis and Clark County clerk/recorder disavows PAC's fliers supporting her election

A Washington, D.C.–based political action committee has inserted itself into the Lewis and Clark County clerk and recorder’s race by sending mailers in support of the incumbent, a move the candidate disavows.

According to paperwork filed with the Montana Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) office, Washington, D.C.-based Open Democracy PAC has spent nearly $100,000 in two Montana county clerk/recorder races in campaign literature that both supports some candidates and directly opposes others. The mailers state: "Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee."

Amy Reeves, appointed to the Lewis and Clark County clerk position in 2020 when Paulette DeHart retired, said Tuesday she opposes Open Democracy PAC fliers supporting her and said she is not accepting funds from any dark money group in her campaign for a four-year term.

“I don’t know how they got my name,” she said, adding she had not been contacted by the group nor spoken to anyone representing it.

Bettijo Starr is running against Reeves. The mailers urge people not to vote for Starr, saying she promotes unfounded conspiracy theories about elections.

Starr said Wednesday she didn’t know what was so threatening about her and did not know why a Democratic PAC is involved in a nonpartisan race.

“There are laws,” she said. “I can’t destroy democracy.”

Open Democracy PAC did not return email queries seeking comment. Nor did it confirm how much money was spent in the Montana races.

According to the paperwork filed with the COPP, Open Democracy PAC states it is also involved in the Gallatin County clerk and recorder’s race between Eric Semerad and Marla Davis.

The PAC supports Reeves and Semerad and opposes Starr and Davis, according to documents filed with the COPP.

Documents received Oct. 27 by the COPP list 16 expenditures in the clerk/recorder races in Lewis and Clark and Gallatin counties.

Open Democracy PAC said on its website it was created to “support and elect state lawmakers and election administrators who will work to eliminate registration as a barrier to vote through automatic voter registration, make voting accessible through well-resourced election administration, and eliminate rules disenfranchising voters because of race.”

It is listed as a Hybrid PAC on the Federal Election Commission website. Opensecrets.org states that means it is a committee not affiliated with a candidate and can operate both as a traditional PAC, contributing funds to a candidate's committee, and as a super PAC, which makes independent expenditures.

Eric Ming serves as its executive director. His bio describes him as a consultant with 10-plus years of experience working from the presidential level to local union organizing campaigns. He has served as communications director at Center for Secure and Modern Elections.

Jake Matilsky is listed as an advisory board member for the group. His bio on the website says he is the founding director of the Center for Secure and Modern Elections, a multi-state project involved in “proactive and defensive voting work.”

The bio notes he served as the founding director of Montana Votes and Montana Voices, groups that align and resource civic engagement and independent expenditure work in the state. It notes he managed a ballot measure to protect election day registration in the state.

Pete Quist, deputy research director with OpenSecrets.org said Open Democracy PAC is a "national player" that is funded in large part by the Sixteen Thirty Fund, a liberal dark money group. Open Democracy received $4.1 million from the group so far in 2022, OpenSecrets reported on its website.

Starr said she remains optimistic she will win in Tuesday’s election. Although she told a local resident in an email she believed the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, she said she is not an election denier.

“I am not a denier,” Starr said Wednesday, adding there are “a lot of questions about the 2020 election. I’ve had a few myself. But (Joe) Biden is our president, we just move forward.”

Later in the day, another Open Democracy PAC mailer arrived criticizing Starr.

“This is a nonpartisan race,” Starr said, adding the mailer says she is pro-gun. She said that has not been an issue in the clerk’s race.

“No one knows where I stand,” she said.

On its website, Open Democracy PAC said it will support candidates at “every level of the ballot who are willing to stand up for Americans’ access to fair, secure, and accessible elections.”

Open Democracy PAC has filed "hard copy" paperwork with the office.

“My guess is that this PAC got involved, possibly as part of a coordinated effort across the country, to brace against candidates that may be rumored election deniers or outright election deniers,” said Jessi Bennion, a political science professor at Montana State University and Carroll College.

“As long as there are people who mistakenly think the 2020 election was stolen, the stakes will remain high around these local races,” she said.

Bennion said the mailer could possibly help Reeves if a particular voter places a high importance on supporting election workers and bolstering democracy.

“But it is such a down-ballot race, and with average voters not paying that close attention, it is hard to say if it will matter,” she said in an email.

WTAQ-TV in Wisconsin reported in March that the group had entered races in Green Bay common council races. Like in Montana, none of the candidates had signed off on running the ads. Nor had any spoken to anyone from “Open Democracy PAC.”

Reeves, the Lewis and Clark County clerk candidate, said she realized she was part of some kind of national effort, but was angry with the group's involvement.

“I’ve tried to run a clean campaign,” she said.

She said the group is really not helping the candidates it wants to help.

The documents filed with the COPP can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3DYhTcD.