Helena mayoral and city commission candidate forum slated Oct. 7

The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area will hold a candidate forum for Helena's mayoral and city commission candidates from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and attendance is limited to 50.

All of the mayoral and city commission candidates have confirmed in writing that they will participate. All of them will be asked the same set of questions.

In this election, voters will choose two city commission candidates and one mayoral candidate. The candidates include: Steve Allen, Eric Feaver, Troy McGee and Melinda Reed for city commission; and Wilmot Collins and Sonda Gaub for mayor.

The election is being conducted by mail-in ballot, and the local elections office is mailing ballots to all active, registered voters on Oct. 13. Election Day is Nov. 2.

Helena Civic TV is taping the entire forum. Telecast times will be posted on the HCTV website (Cable Channel 189) at www.helenacivictv.org/contact/.

The recording will also be made available on the website as video-on-demand.

All candidates and attendees are required to wear face masks, per recommendations from the CDC and the Lewis & Clark County Health Department.

