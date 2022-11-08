Helena-area legislative election results

Several Helena-area legislative seats were up for election Tuesday.

Early election results were released around 8:30 p.m. Additional ballots were still being counted at press time.

Senate District 41

Democratic incumbent Janet Ellis, who is retired from Montana Audubon, was leading against Republican Dave Galt, a government affairs consultant and former head of the Montana Department of Transportation, in the Senate District 41 race.

Ellis had 3,161, or 60% of the vote with 10 of 10 precincts partially reporting and Galt had 2,122, or 40%.

Senate District 42

In Senate District 42, Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, a state representative and retired public information officer for the state, was leading against Republican businessman Matt Olson, former owner of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Dunwell, with 9 of 9 precincts partially reporting, had 3,214 votes, or 61% and Olson had 2,011 votes, or 38%.

House District 17

In House District 17, Republican incumbent Ross Fitzgerald, a business broker and real estate agent from Power, was leading against Democrat Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison, an agricultural and applied economist from Choteau.

Fitzgerald had 3,086 votes, or 76%, with 9 of 11 precincts fully reporting and Sporkin-Morrison had 974 votes, or 24%.

House District 70

In House District 70, Republican incumbent Julie Dooling of Helena, a financial professional/para-planner and co-owner of Cedar Creek Land & Livestock, was winning against Democrat Jonathan R. Jackson of Helena, who retired from the military and now works at Capital City Health Club.

Dooling had 3,846 votes, or 76% with 5 of 8 precincts fully reporting and Jackson had 1,232 votes, or 24%.

House District 75

In House District 75, GOP Rep. Marta Bertoglio ran unopposed.

House District 79

In House District 79, Democrat Laura Smith of Helena, an attorney, small business owner and former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, was winning against Republican Keith Pigman, a building contractor from East Helena.

Smith had 2,108 votes with 4 of 4 precincts partially reporting, for 68%, and Pigman had 990 votes, for 32%.

House District 80

In House District 80, GOP Rep. Becky Beard was unopposed.

House District 81

In House District 81, Democrat Melissa Romano, a public school teacher from Helena, was winning against Republican Jill Sark of Helena, a retired state employee.

Romano had 1,632 votes, or 62%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting, and Sark had 982 votes for 38%.

House District 82

Democrat Mary Caferro of Helena, a state representative and direct care worker, was winning Tuesday in early results for House District 82 against Republican Alden Tonkay, a communications professional from Helena.

Caferro had 1,724 votes, or 66%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting, and Tonkay had 883 votes, or 34%.

House District 83

In House District 83, Democratic incumbent Kim Abbott of Helena, a policy consultant, was winning against Republican challenger Bob Leach of East Helena, who is retired but had worked as a maintenance engineer and was a department head.

Abbott had 1,423 votes, or 65%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting and Leach had 779 votes, or 35%.

House District 84

In House District 84, Democrat Jill Cohenour, a state senator and chemist from East Helena, was leading against Republican Kaitlyn Ruch, a student from Helena.

Cohenour had 1,811 votes, or 60%, with 4 of 4 precincts partially reporting and Ruch had 1,179 votes, or 38%.