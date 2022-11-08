 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena-area legislative election results

Several Helena-area legislative seats were up for election Tuesday.

Early election results were released around 8:30 p.m. Additional ballots were still being counted at press time. 

Senate District 41

Janet Ellis

Janet Ellis

Democratic incumbent Janet Ellis, who is retired from Montana Audubon, was leading against Republican Dave Galt, a government affairs consultant and former head of the Montana Department of Transportation, in the Senate District 41 race.

Dave Galt

Galt

Ellis had 3,161, or 60% of the vote with 10 of 10 precincts partially reporting and Galt had 2,122, or 40%.

Senate District 42

Mary Ann Dunwell

Mary Ann Dunwell

In Senate District 42, Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, a state representative and retired public information officer for the state, was leading against Republican businessman Matt Olson, former owner of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue.

Matt Olson

Matt Olson

Dunwell, with 9 of 9 precincts partially reporting, had 3,214 votes, or 61% and Olson had 2,011 votes, or 38%.

House District 17

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald, R-Fairfield

Fitzgerald

In House District 17, Republican incumbent Ross Fitzgerald, a business broker and real estate agent from Power, was leading against Democrat Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison, an agricultural and applied economist from Choteau.

Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison

Barnett G. Sporkin-Morrison

Fitzgerald had 3,086 votes, or 76%, with 9 of 11 precincts fully reporting and Sporkin-Morrison had 974 votes, or 24%.

House District 70

Rep. Julie Dooling, R-Helena (copy)

Julie Dooling

In House District 70, Republican incumbent Julie Dooling of Helena, a financial professional/para-planner and co-owner of Cedar Creek Land & Livestock, was winning against Democrat Jonathan R. Jackson of Helena, who retired from the military and now works at Capital City Health Club.

Dooling had 3,846 votes, or 76% with 5 of 8 precincts fully reporting and Jackson had 1,232 votes, or 24%.

Jonathan (Jon) R. Jackson

Jonathan (Jon) R. Jackson

House District 75

Marta Bertoglio

Bertoglio

In House District 75, GOP Rep. Marta Bertoglio ran unopposed.

House District 79

Laura Smith

Laura Smith

In House District 79, Democrat Laura Smith of Helena, an attorney, small business owner and former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, was winning against Republican Keith Pigman, a building contractor from East Helena.

Keith Pigman

Keith Pigman

Smith had 2,108 votes with 4 of 4 precincts partially reporting, for 68%, and Pigman had 990 votes, for 32%.

House District 80

In House District 80, GOP Rep. Becky Beard was unopposed.

Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston

Rep. Becky Beard, R-Elliston

House District 81

Melissa Romano

Melissa Romano

In House District 81, Democrat Melissa Romano, a public school teacher from Helena, was winning against Republican Jill Sark of Helena, a retired state employee.

Jill Sark

Jill Sark

Romano had 1,632 votes, or 62%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting, and Sark had 982 votes for 38%.

House District 82

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena

Rep. Mary Caferro, D-Helena

Democrat Mary Caferro of Helena, a state representative and direct care worker, was winning Tuesday in early results for House District 82 against Republican Alden Tonkay, a communications professional from Helena.

Alden Tonkay

Alden Tonkay

Caferro had 1,724 votes, or 66%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting, and Tonkay had 883 votes, or 34%.

House District 83

Kim Abbott

Kim Abbott

In House District 83, Democratic incumbent Kim Abbott of Helena, a policy consultant, was winning against Republican challenger Bob Leach of East Helena, who is retired but had worked as a maintenance engineer and was a department head.

Abbott had 1,423 votes, or 65%, with 5 of 5 precincts partially reporting and Leach had 779 votes, or 35%.  

Bob Leach

Bob Leach

House District 84

Jill Cohenour

Jill Cohenour

In House District 84, Democrat Jill Cohenour, a state senator and chemist from East Helena, was leading against Republican Kaitlyn Ruch, a student from Helena.

Kaitlyn Ruch

Kaitlyn Ruch

Cohenour had 1,811 votes, or 60%, with 4 of 4 precincts partially reporting and Ruch had 1,179 votes, or 38%.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Assistant Editor/Reporter

Phil Drake is the assistant editor and reporter at the Independent Record.

