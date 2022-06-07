Helena-area legislative election results rolling in

Candidates for Helena-area legislative seats drew deeper battle lines in Tuesday’s primary election as early results began coming in from the Montana Secretary of State's Office.

In the House District 70 race, Republican incumbent Julie Dooling was unopposed. Early results had Democrat Jon Jackson (55%) ahead of fellow Democrat Jeremiah Dawson (45%) 198-162.

Early results in the House District 75 race between two Republicans, had incumbent Marta Bertoglio in the lead over Timothy McKenrick. She had 1,321 votes (75%) to McKenrick's 440 votes (25%). There are no candidates from opposing parties beyond the primary.

In House District 81, the seat currently held by Democrat Rep. Mary Caferro, Democrat Melissa Romano was winning in early results over challengers Jacob Torgerson and Jake Troyer.

Romano, an educator, had 628 votes (69%) in early results, compared to 141 votes (16%) for Troyer, owner of a consulting company, and 138 for Torgerson (15%), a community organizer.

The winner will face GOP candidate Jill Sark, a bureau chief in the senior longtime care division for the state Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Democrat Mary Caferro is now running for House District 82, which was held by fellow Democrat Moffie Funk, who is termed out of office. Fellow Democrat Craig Sundberg also filed.

Caferro was ahead in early results with 762 votes (86%) to 117 votes (13%) for Sundberg.

The winner will run against Republican challenger Alden Tokay, communications director with the Montana Republican Party.

The House District 84 race had five candidates – two Democrats and three Republicans -- seeking the seat now held by Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell.

Republican Kaitlyn Ruch took an early lead, with 230 votes (38%). GOP challengers Kurt J. Aughney and Keith Pigman were tied with 187 votes each (31% each).

Democrat Jill Cohenour was winning the primary with 819 votes (93%) over fellow Democrat Noah Horan, who had 57 votes (6%).

Several area races were uncontested, with the candidates moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

House District 79 had Republican Dennison Rivera, a marketing entrepreneur and state chair of the Montana Young Republicans, and Democrat Laura Smith, an attorney and former deputy director of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

In House District 80, Republican incumbent Becky Beard was the lone candidate.

Democrat incumbent Kim Abbott is running for House District 83 against Republican Bob Leach.

GOP Sen. Bruce “Butch” Gillespie ran unopposed for Senate District 9. He will assume office in the next legislative session.

In the Senate District 41 race, incumbent Democrat Janet Ellis, who retired from Montana Audubon, will run against Republican Dave Galt, a self-employed consultant, on Nov. 8.

Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell, retired public information officer with the state, and Republican Matt Olson, former owner and operator of the Dairy Queen on Prospect Avenue, are running for the Senate District 42 race.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

