Helena-area legislative candidates advance to Nov. 8 election

Montana State Capitol building

The Montana State Capitol in Helena

 Thom Bridge, thom.bridge@helenai

The state posted unofficial results Wednesday as the dust settled from Tuesday's primary election for candidates running for Helena-area legislative seats.

With less than 100 provisional ballots left to count, election officials reported voter turnout at 40.52% within Lewis and Clark County.

Winners from Tuesday's primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Some candidates are unopposed.

Here were the unofficial results as of Wednesday at https://electionresults.mt.gov/.

House District 70

  • Republican incumbent Julie Dooling: 2,338 votes, 98% (winner)
  • Democrat Jon Jackson: 276 votes, 54% (winner)
  • Democrat Jeremiah Dawson: 231 votes, 45%

House District 75

  • Republican incumbent Marta Bertoglio: 1,700 votes, 75% (winner)
  • Republican Tim McKenrick: 631, 27%

There are no candidates from opposing parties beyond the primary.

House District 81

  • Democrat Melissa Romano: 1,102 votes, 66% (winner)
  • Democrat Jacob Torgerson: 263 votes, 16%
  • Democrat Jake Troyer: 310 votes, 18%
  • Republican Jill Sark: 638 votes, 57% (winner)
  • Republican Charlie Hull: 482 votes, 43%

House District 82

  • Democrat Mary Caferro: 1,377 votes, 88% (winner)
  • Democrat Craig Sundberg: 178 votes, 11%
  • Republican Alden Tonkay: 1,058 votes, 98% (winner)

House District 84

  • Democrat Jill Cohenour: 1,328 votes, 92% (winner)
  • Democrat Noah Horan: 112 votes, 8%
  • Republican Kaitlyn Ruch: 508 votes, 40% (winner)
  • Republican Keith Pigman: 404 votes, 32%
  • Republican Kurt J. Aughney: 360 votes, 28%

Uncontested races

House District 79

  • Democrat Laura Smith: 1,768 votes, 99% (winner)
  • Republican Dennison Rivera: 1,045 votes, 98% (winner)

House District 80

  • Republican incumbent Becky Beard: 2,142 votes, 99% (winner)

House District 83

  • Democrat Kim Abbott: 1,394 votes, 100% (winner)
  • Republican Bob Leach: 882 votes, 99% (winner)

Senate District 9

  • Republican Bruce “Butch” Gillespie: 4,143 votes, 99% (winner)

Senate District 41

  • Democrat Janet Ellis: 3,042 votes, 100% (winner)
  • Republican Dave Galt: 2,182 votes, 98% (winner)

Senate District 42

  • Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell: 2,846 votes, 100% (winner)
  • Republican Matt Olson: 2,059 votes, 99% (winner)
Big Sky Lede: Montana's primary election outcomes

On Tuesday, voters in Montana had their say in the state’s midterm primary election. While the primaries for the new western congressional seat drew most of the attention, voters also weighed in on state Supreme Court positions, seats on the Public Service Commission, legislative races and more. On this episode Montana State News Bureau reporters who give us a run down on who won, who lost and where votes are still being counted.

