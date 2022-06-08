Helena-area legislative candidates advance to Nov. 8 election

The state posted unofficial results Wednesday as the dust settled from Tuesday's primary election for candidates running for Helena-area legislative seats.
With less than 100 provisional ballots left to count, election officials reported voter turnout at 40.52% within Lewis and Clark County.
Winners from Tuesday's primary will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. Some candidates are unopposed.
Here were the unofficial results as of Wednesday at https://electionresults.mt.gov/.
House District 70
- Republican incumbent Julie Dooling: 2,338 votes, 98% (winner)
- Democrat Jon Jackson: 276 votes, 54% (winner)
- Democrat Jeremiah Dawson: 231 votes, 45%
House District 75
- Republican incumbent Marta Bertoglio: 1,700 votes, 75% (winner)
- Republican Tim McKenrick: 631, 27%
There are no candidates from opposing parties beyond the primary.
House District 81
- Democrat Melissa Romano: 1,102 votes, 66% (winner)
- Democrat Jacob Torgerson: 263 votes, 16%
- Democrat Jake Troyer: 310 votes, 18%
- Republican Jill Sark: 638 votes, 57% (winner)
- Republican Charlie Hull: 482 votes, 43%
House District 82
- Democrat Mary Caferro: 1,377 votes, 88% (winner)
- Democrat Craig Sundberg: 178 votes, 11%
- Republican Alden Tonkay: 1,058 votes, 98% (winner)
House District 84
- Democrat Jill Cohenour: 1,328 votes, 92% (winner)
- Democrat Noah Horan: 112 votes, 8%
- Republican Kaitlyn Ruch: 508 votes, 40% (winner)
- Republican Keith Pigman: 404 votes, 32%
- Republican Kurt J. Aughney: 360 votes, 28%
Uncontested races
House District 79
- Democrat Laura Smith: 1,768 votes, 99% (winner)
- Republican Dennison Rivera: 1,045 votes, 98% (winner)
House District 80
- Republican incumbent Becky Beard: 2,142 votes, 99% (winner)
House District 83
- Democrat Kim Abbott: 1,394 votes, 100% (winner)
- Republican Bob Leach: 882 votes, 99% (winner)
Senate District 9
- Republican Bruce “Butch” Gillespie: 4,143 votes, 99% (winner)
Senate District 41
- Democrat Janet Ellis: 3,042 votes, 100% (winner)
- Republican Dave Galt: 2,182 votes, 98% (winner)
Senate District 42
- Democrat Mary Ann Dunwell: 2,846 votes, 100% (winner)
- Republican Matt Olson: 2,059 votes, 99% (winner)