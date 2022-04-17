Helena and East Helena school board candidate surveys

HELENA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Eight candidates are competing for the three seats currently held by Siobhan Hathhorn, John McEwen and Elizabeth "Libby" Goldes on the Helena Public Schools board of trustees. The three candidates who receive the most votes in the May 3 election will win seats on the board. The Independent Record sent the same survey questions to all eight candidates, and these are their written responses.

Robert J. Durrant

Age: 32

Contact Info: 406-465-1692

Education: High School Graduate, MT Law Enforcement Academy, United States Air Force Basic Training, Airmen Leadership School.

Occupation: Customer Service at MPERA and a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force/MT Air National Guard.

Relevant Experience:

I have 4 children in the Helena Public School system and have a vested interest in seeing them succeed in an educational system we can all be proud of.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I’ve watched first-hand here in Helena how an administration and school board forced mask-wearing on our children, while the physical and psycho-social damage to them was ignored for two years. While the board allowed the public to speak at meetings, it was obvious to everyone there that minds were already made up as there was little to no discussion afterwards with an immediate vote against the wishes of those in attendance. I believe in parental rights. Parents should have the right to choose if their children wear a mask or not. And, the board should seriously consider and discuss relevant issues, both pro and con, that are brought up by the public, keeping an open mind, thinking through the issues and not just rubber-stamp what the superintendent wants.

The school lock-downs and remote learning during the pandemic was a disaster. Now we witness the results: test scores showing below average proficiency in core subjects. This is outrageous, unacceptable and a wake-up call to parents and voters alike wanting to take their schools back and turn things around. I will work with parents, trustees and teachers on a plan to get our children back on track. This never should have been allowed to happen and now we have to fix the damage.

“Wokeness” seems to be the theme in many areas of our culture which has now filtered into our schools. There seems to be more priority and concern given to “gender” issues rather than learning the subjects of reading, writing and arithmetic. I recently read a letter to the editor from a citizen praising another trustee candidate’s ability to take care of these gender issues regardless of the parent’s wishes. This is a wake-up call to all who see the writing on the wall. There are people in our community who believe parents have no right or input on what is taught in school. Think about that!

School safety is another area of concern. The last few years have seen a lot of talk about abolishing our school resource officers. We need a board who will stand up and fight to keep them in our schools. These law enforcement officers are “highly trained” in ways to keep our kids safe. This should be a priority.

Finally, let’s bring back patriotic education and say NO to those who want to bring “Critical Race Theory” teaching into our schools. Let’s teach about our great American history, not erase it, and let’s proudly recite the Pledge of Allegiance in the classroom every morning.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I addressed this thoroughly in the previous question. Going forward, we need to look at other school districts in the state where more successful outcomes occurred and learn from them. Our school district failed and we need not repeat those failures.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

If elected, I will be the voice of the parents. I believe in parental rights and feel they have a vested interest in what is taught in our schools. The voice of the public will not be ignored regardless of any heavy pressure from the administration or other trustees.

John H. McEwen

Age: 71

Contact info:

556 Sparta Street, Helena

406.461.1894

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree: Political Science and Economics

Master’s Degree: Public Administration

Occupation: Retired from Montana Department of Administration

Relevant experience:

I have served three years on the school board. My board assignments include the budget, policy and employee health benefits committees. I have lived in the Helena community for all of my professional life including 30 years of experience as an analyst and manager in the public sector. Many duties I performed in my career are a match to the duties performed by the school board. This includes leadership, hiring and evaluating personnel, creating and managing budgets, setting goals and objectives, considering the views of a wide range of people, and creating policy. I have experience in prioritizing competing objectives, resolving conflicts, managing limited resources and developing consensus with others to accomplish goals. I was a substitute teacher and I have volunteered in school activities. My three children attended Helena schools.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I want to continue serving on the board. I am interested in school issues and I have the time to serve. I will continue to focus on the basic mission of our public schools; to provide every student/citizen the tools to participate in the economy, culture and government of our nation and maintain the basics of a healthy life. I want our schools to be the best.

I will advocate for the resources needed to provide the best teaching and learning experiences and outcomes for our staff and students. This will include focusing on a long term sustainable budget. Current projections show underfunding in years ahead. I will work on the budgeting process to identify viable solutions to our budget issues. I also want to contribute to a long term facilities plan. While we have three new elementary schools and we have completed safety and security upgrades to our remaining buildings, we still have some old buildings that need attention or possibly replacement. We have some buildings that maybe we do not need.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I believe our district has responded appropriately. Early in the pandemic we were able to implement on-line learning in a few short days. The hybrid model of instruction (A and B days) was implemented after a planning effort involving many district staff. Finally we were able to return to full time in-class instruction thanks to new vaccines, mitigation measures and a drop in the spread of illness. At one point we were short of staff due to illness and quarantine and did have to close both high schools for two weeks. Hopefully, we are at the tail end of the pandemic.

Our response was based on the countless hours spent by the board and district staff reacting to the pandemic. This has included much study and analysis, listening to health experts, staff, parents and students in order to make the best decisions possible to protect staff and students while continuing to provide teaching and learning. A major role of the board has been to approve policies that allowed the superintendent to react in real time as the virus has moved through our community. Our focus for the next year is a return to normal and helping those students who fell behind catch up with efforts such as after school sessions and summer school. We need to stay alert to a recurrence of the pandemic. If there is a recurrence, we will have our own and others experiences, analyses and observations to determine what actions and practices have worked in limiting illness and disruptions to our lives.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I have board experience, commitment and time to serve. I am familiar with school issues, policies and processes. I have been an active and productive member through meeting participation and study and input on issues, policies and budgets. I have positive working relationships with school district staff who work with the board. I am knowledgeable about the range of actions, decisions and responsibilities facing board members.

Lois A. Fitzpatrick

Age: 70

Contact info: loisfitzpatrick@yahoo.com, 237 Flagstone Ave 59602;505-440-4497

Education: 1975 Masters of Library and Informational Sciences Pratt Institute, Brooklyn NY : 1973, degree conferred 1974 Bachelors of Science, Mercy College Dobbs Ferry NY

Occupation: Retired. Professor Emeritus Carroll College. Librarian.

Relevant experience:

Corette Library Director, Carroll College 34 years; budgeting, grant writing for the library; hiring experience; directed automation of library, and assisted campus, Adjunct Professor, Education Department Carroll College 8 years; Reference Librarian, Yonkers Public Library, Yonkers NY; Childrens, Young Adult, and Adult Services Librarian Yonkers Public Library, Yonkers NY.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I have many reasons why I am running. The first two are that my two daughters are products of the Helena School District. They both have received their Masters Degrees and are successfully employed in Helena. Helena prepared them very well. I want to see excellent teachers and learning continuing. The next reason is that 3 of my 4 grandchildren are already in the school system and the other 2 will follow in the next few years. I want to make sure that when we graduate our students they are prepared to meet their obligations of being good global citizens. I want to make sure our teachers, staff and students have all the materials that they need in order to teach and learn. I would like to strengthen communications between teachers, staff, students and parents with the Board. There are gaps and hopefully we can tighten those up.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I believe the school district did the best job that they could have. And yes, I have heard complaints from the teaching via the internet, wearing masks, etc. With a novel virus there isn’t that much information. I do believe we need to continue being vigilant. We need to see where there are peaks, not only within our own state but neighboring states. If we need to go back to masks, we need to do that. But we must make sure there is as much communication being given to the community.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I believe my background in education makes me a very viable candidate. I have lived in Helena since 1976. I will bring a fresh experience to the board. As a librarian, I believe in education and learning. I am passionate about students. I bring a lobbying and legislative background. I was the volunteer lobbyist for the Montana Library Association (1997-2009). I advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network 2000- present. I am ready and willing to serve.

Matt Gorecki

Candidate Matt Gorecki did not respond to the survey questions.

Greg L. Guthrie

Candidate Greg L. Guthrie did not respond to the survey questions.

Siobhan Hathhorn

Age: 60

Contact Info:

Address: 1301 University Street, Helena, MT 59601

Education: M.A., Educational Leadership, Western Governors University, 2016

Elementary Education Certification, Prescott College, AZ, 2001

B.A., University of Montana, Missoula, MT

Occupation: Retired Teacher and Principal, School Board Member

Relevant Experience:

● 3 years Helena Public Schools, Board of Trustees, current Vice Chair

● 18 years as an educator including: Elementary Principal, Title 1 Coordinator, and Elementary Teacher

● Worked in the private sector (Engineering) for 12 years.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for re-election because I want to continue contributing to Helena’s educational community. Effective trustees are essential to quality educational systems, and I believe I have made a positive difference on the board. The district has made many significant improvements during my tenure, and I would like to see current projects come to fruition.

Helena schools are fortunate to have strong support from parents, community members, and local organizations. Our staff values these relationships, continuously reaches out to local groups to bring them into the educational fold, and appreciates all local support for our schools. Parents are looking for more ways to participate in their child’s educational experience, local organizations have expressed interest in partnering with our schools, and I would like to see more opportunities for inclusion.

The COVID pandemic presented numerous academic and social/emotional challenges. As a result, some of our 2020-21 test scores dipped below historic HPS norms. Our district is lucky to have a talented and motivated educational staff that will likely bring our test scores back up to pre-COVID levels in record time. I will work to maintain focus on this key issue, as it is important that the board sets expectations that ensure our district is academically competitive with other AA districts across Montana. Helena is the highest Advanced Placement achieving district by far in Montana; continuing to push this level of excellence to all levels of education is an issue I would particularly like to address.

The district is also facing two significant issues, and I would like to participate in solving them. Recently, the board has been tasked to address infrastructure and budget issues….two challenging problematic areas of concern that have been years, if not decades, in the making. It is important to note that these issues are a culmination of problems that have developed over time, not simply a result of current leadership decisions. The district must continue to focus on improving policies and planning that lead to a healthy and sustainable budget and adequate and maintainable facilities.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

When federal and state agencies offered minimal COVID guidance in the spring of 2020, the district was placed in the unparalleled role of decision maker with often conflicting directions. There was almost zero information and data available to guide the decision making process. Our administration, tasked with taking on unprecedented responsibilities, proceeded thoughtfully, with the best intentions, and followed available health recommendations. Tremendous efforts were made by educators at all levels of the district to provide the best education possible at that point in time.

Much was learned from the entire COVID experience. Administrators, board members, and educators now have a wealth of knowledge and experience that will influence future Covid decisions should the district face another significant health emergency.

Since we have moved to full-time, in-person instruction, Herculean efforts by our educators have closed learning gaps that occurred as a result of COVID19. Summer school was offered to provide extra instruction, and, currently, students are receiving targeted interventions to make up for lost learning. Students’ academic progress has been closely monitored this school year, and recent student academic data is showing significant improvement.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

My experience as a teacher and as a school administrator make me a valuable board member. During my eighteen-year tenure as an educator in Montana, I have been steadfast in my commitment to fostering academic, social, and emotional growth for all students, and I have a wholehearted appreciation for educators and the demanding nature of the profession. I was a recipient of Helena Education Foundation’s “Great Teacher” award, and Cascade Elementary School was one of two Montana Schools to earn National Blue Ribbon status during my tenure as a principal there.

I have demonstrated strong leadership skills in data-driven decision making and have led educators to high levels of student achievement during times of budget shortfalls. I have a deep understanding of union issues and negotiations, curriculum, instruction, and personnel issues. These skills are necessary to address the current needs of our district, and I would be honored to participate in addressing our district’s challenges and taking our successes to an even higher level.

Kalli Kind

Age: 47

Contact info: Kind_MT@yahoo.com

Education: Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering

Occupation: Engineering and Project Management Consultant

Relevant experience:

I attended K-12 in the HSD and my young daughters will be fourth generation products of the district. As a mom and the former HSD Facilities Director, I identify with the challenges our students, educators, and families have faced. I successfully managed the $63 million Elementary School Bond delivering three new schools and safety security upgrades to K-8 schools, on-time and under budget, and understand the importance of stellar fiscal stewardship. Having worked for four superintendents over the last six years, I understand the innerworkings of central office leadership and the district. I believe my unique experience will be an asset to the Helena School Board and community.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for school board to ensure the focus remains on what’s best for students. I am committed to responsible fiscal stewardship and working to reconcile budget shortfalls. I am committed to focusing on the social and emotional development of our students and addressing the increasing need for mental health support. I am committed to retaining our talented educators and working to attract quality professionals, and new families to the HSD. I am committed to vesting in our facilities to improve student engagement and learning opportunities. I am running for school board to collaborate with fellow trustees, and lead with integrity, honesty, and transparency.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

The HSD vested a substantial number of resources to address COVID-19. At a time when there were so many unknowns, professionals across the district collaborated with community health professionals and leaders, to meet the needs of the students and staff. Educators adapted immediately, preparing remote lesson plans, navigating changes in technology platforms, and trying to establish “normalcy” for our students, while transitioning to virtual learning. The initial efforts of the district were commendable.

The 2020/21 school year put unmerited stress on our students, educators, families, and community by only offering face-to-face instruction two days per week. When the surrounding school districts and other AA districts resumed full-time in person education, the HSD opted to stay in a hybrid model only providing face-to-face instruction less than half of the week. This negatively impacted all members of our community in diverse ways, leaving us to pick up the pieces for lost instruction. We will not understand the long-term effects, part-time school had on our children, for many years to come.

Moving forward we owe it to our students to make up for lost time. I am committed to supporting district leadership as they navigate additional opportunities to help our students become college and career ready.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

Serving the students of the HSD was truly an honor, and the most personally and professionally rewarding work of my career. I worked alongside colleagues that were my classmates, and colleagues that were past educators. I take pride in the professional relationships I have made and continue to develop with talented people in our community. I want to continue to serve our students and collaborate with vested stakeholders, to ensure the HSD is leading the way in educational excellence.

Kay Satre

Age: 65

Contact info: satreforhelenaschools@gmail.com

Education: Helena High School, 1974

Carroll College, B.A. 1978

Boston College, M.A. 1981

University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Ph.D. 1998

Occupation: English Professor, Carroll College

Relevant experience: I grew up in Helena and graduated from Helena’s public schools, as did my three adult children. I was an active volunteer in their classrooms. On the Carroll faculty for over 30 years, I have enjoyed a long career as an educator, which has included classroom teaching as well as administrative and committee assignments. I also worked closely with Carroll students preparing to teach Language Arts in grades 6-12.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I believe in public education because it gives ALL children an opportunity to learn and grow, under the guidance and care of professional educators. More specifically, I believe our Helena Public Schools provide high quality education to our kids with benefits that ripple out to our entire community. I would like to bring my expertise and energy to the work of the Board, to support what’s working well, to assist ongoing efforts to improve, and to collaborate on problems. It’s time for me to give back to the community and our public schools, which have given so much to me.

If elected Trustee, my overarching goal will be to support HPS’s top priority, which is to engage all students in meaningful learning that aligns with their individual needs and potential. That requires monitoring and balancing all the components that create a well-functioning district, including staff (at the top of the list), materials, facilities, and budget. I’m eager to engage in the on-going, operational work of the board.

More specifically, I hope to work with fellow Trustees on three priorities. (1) Learning losses from COVID and accumulated stress (in students, staff, parents) are pressing realities. The district has made a good start with counselors, learning coaches, and summer sessions, but these issues require ongoing attention. (2) We have three beautiful new schools and upgrades in many school buildings. Still, the district is facing difficult decisions about facilities, due to aging buildings and shifting student populations. Helena High has lost nearly 30% of its population as students have moved to East Helena High School. 60% of our K-8 students live north of Custer Ave., but only three of our 11 elementary schools are located there. A facilities master planning process for the district is underway, a good first step. (3) The district must be proactive about communication challenges. We need to build more effective communication bridges between district leadership, parents, and community members.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I give an “outstanding” rating to our district’s front-line educators, who turned on a dime to teach remotely and then shifted to a hybrid model. We can’t thank them enough for their hard work and caring efforts to support learning in such difficult circumstances. I rate district leadership “good” on their response during the past two years. They have made reasonable decisions, based on available information and guidance from reliable sources, including the CDC and local health officials. Their policies have aligned with those adopted by many other districts around the state. In a terrible situation, they made very tough decisions and explained their rationale—and they had to revisit and remake decisions as the pandemic changed course and information shifted and community anxiety ramped up. Was our district’s policy totally consistent? Perhaps not. But their decisions, if imperfect, were based on data and good intentions, prioritizing the safety of students, families and trying to keep teachers healthy so they could continue to teach. Overall, our district leaders hung in there despite criticism coming from all angles. They removed mask mandates when it seemed safest to do so.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

My experience is rooted in this place, my family life, and my long career as an educator. Soon-to-be retired, I look forward to contributing to the Helena community. And what could be more important than our public schools—especially for someone with a life-long interest in learning and education? I deeply appreciate the hard and rewarding work of being a teacher, and I understand many facets of education—from teaching methods to strategic planning to budgets. From years of teaching along with administrative and committee work, I have learned how to listen, collaborate, seek out diverse perspective, and problem solve. I’m eager to apply and extend my knowledge and skills by serving as a Trustee.

EAST HELENA PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Four candidates are competing for the two seats currently held by Scott Walter and Marcia Ellermeyer on the East Helena Public Schools board of trustees. The two candidates who receive the most votes in the May 3 election will win seats on the board. The Independent Record sent the same survey questions to all four candidates, and these are their written responses.

Marcia Ellermeyer

Age: 54

Contact info: cayusemtn@aol.com and 406-431-2226

Education: BA 1990

Occupation: Account Executive

Relevant experience: 21 years of service on the East Helena School Board

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I wish to continue my service to EHPS to maintain continuity with a new Superintendent, continue to manage growth in the area, complete our transition to a high school district and hopefully see our way out of the pandemic.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

As a board and district, we have worked very hard to listen to East Helena and make decisions based on the best interest of children, staff, and taxpayers. I believe that our response has been thoughtful, proactive, and representative of the community given the challenges that COVID-19 has presented. Our staff and administration have been amazing, and I could not be prouder of the East Helena School District. I would continue to promote listening and reason as well as community involvement to best navigate these challenging times.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

In East Helena, our strength is in our community. I have worked hard to put the children first, but also take into consideration the staff, parents, and community. I have served the district through both difficult and more fortunate times. Over the past 21 years I have seen the district attendance shrink necessitating staff reductions, district reorganization and program cuts. Making decisions based on these difficult challenges requires dedication and thought to all involved. It also requires a willingness to tackle the problems head on by educating oneself and making the hard decisions that may cause discord.

East Helena has always been a community full of pride in its history and personality. It has been a blessing to be part of the tremendous growth and remarkable changes that have taken place. I was actively involved in the bid for expansion and being a part of the transition from a K-8 to K-12 school district has been both a huge challenge and a great blessing. Recently, I have also been privileged to serve East Helena through the building of a new elementary school, the transition to a new superintendent and the navigation of the recent pandemic. I will continue to serve in a way that promotes balance and fairness and seeks to support the needs and wishes of the East Helena community, always putting the students first.

I believe that a community’s strength lies in its education system, and I hope that my contributions have helped to create a place where people want to raise their kids and that fosters a sense of pride and hope in our young people.

Juliet Hahn

Age: 38 years old

Contact info: jhahn.EHschoolboard@gmail.com

Education:

In 2006, I graduated from Loyola University Chicago, with a Bachelor’s of Science in Criminal Justice and minor in Political Science. In 2009, I completed my paralegal studies at Waubonsee Community College and I currently maintain a nationally recognized paralegal certification. I am attending Arizona State University (remotely) and working towards a Masters in Legal Studies, with a focus in Business Law and Contract Management. My expected date of graduation is December 2022.

Occupation:

I am the Contract & Policy Specialist at St. Peter’s Health.

Relevant experience:

In 2018, I received training to become a pro-bono parenting plan mediator, which further developed my communication and active listening skills, and my ability to successfully engage in conflict resolution. These skills apply to all areas of life, but especially to the role of a school board trustee. I previously sat on the Emerald Ridge Homeowners Association Board and the East Helena Wrestling Club Board. I have volunteered over the years with a number of different organizations, but most recently with Helena Small Fry Football. As the head coach of the East Helena Small Fry Football team, I dedicated countless hours to our season, and reinforced principles of hard work, discipline and dedication to a group of young athletes. Professionally, I have years of experience negotiating and writing effective contracts and policies; a task the school board oversees.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for school board to represent parents’ rights in education and to work with the community to continually improve student achievement and success.

I believe our schools should provide academic excellence and avocation opportunities to the students the district serves, all while being financially responsible to our taxpayers. With East Helena’s rapid growth, we must ensure effective long-term planning, which means facilitating collaborative efforts between our school district and city, county and state government. East Helena must maintain effective strategic planning to safeguard our future physical and financial capacity for continual growth.

Our children are the future, and their education should be our number one priority. I support East Helena curriculums that include classes to prepare our kids for life after K-12, for example, accounting classes that teach creating financial security, not just addition, subtraction, etc. In addition to academics, I believe extracurricular activities are so important to our kids’ developing a sense of belonging. Social opportunities reinforce mental well-being and develop social and emotional skills, while reducing at-risk youth isolation. I support more school sponsored clubs and sports activities, in our middle school in particular, but throughout all grade levels. As East Helena’s competitiveness through school sponsored activities grows, so too will our students’ opportunities to pursue college and trade school scholarships and grants.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I think East Helena has done an amazing job at navigating its response to COVID-19. The challenges faced by the district were unpredictable and ever changing. If there is any opportunity to return to a “pre-COVID normal”, I am confident East Helena will lead the way.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

If elected, my goal is to be a voice for all parents and the community.

I am not afraid to speak the truth, even when it is hard to hear. I believe failing to face the truth prevents us from moving forward and bettering ourselves (and there is always room for improvement). I bring the perspective of a mother of three kids in East Helena schools to the board as well.

My life experiences have developed my talent for understanding and discussing difficult and challenging topics, and working collaboratively with others to find solutions. It is my passion to create a path for all kids to experience their own enrichment opportunities, whatever they may be. Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world.” The school board must equip our youth with the educational tools needed to be the change the world needs.

Tristan Ulmer

Age: 46

Contact Info: blondemontanamom@yahoo.com

Education: Bachelors of Science in Nursing

Occupation: Registered Nurse

Relevant Experience:

I am a mother of four boys, who are enrolled in the East Helena Public School (EHPS) system. In addition, I have 23 years of nursing at the bedside and advocating for my patients. My experience as a patient advocate enables me to help assess and address issues that arise in the East Helena school system. I have worked with Carroll College Nursing students for 9 years as a Clinical Adjunct Instructor. This has given me hands on experience in education, evaluating student’s needs, and addressing issues that may restrict or enhance their learning. I have also been on the policy/procedure committee, medication safety committee, and on an ICU unit council which has given me the opportunity to work as a team and problem solve, set goals, and accomplish those goals.

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

Serving on the East Helena School Board will allow me to be an active participant in the education of our kids. Our children are the future of our Country. What they learn now can have a lifetime of impact. The East Helena community has rapidly grown over the last several years, which means the schools have grown. If elected to the school board, I will work with the school board to partner and collaborate with parents, the community and the EHPS system, on getting ahead of the growth, increasing educational excellence and making ﬁscally responsible decisions. I hope to add value and contribute meaningful ideas to the issues and concerns brought forth to the school board.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

EHPS system has done an excellent job throughout the pandemic balancing student/staﬀ safety while continuing student education.

The path forward includes returning to a pre-pandemic learning environment while continuing to collaborate with parents and the educational community.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

As a mother of four boys in the East Helena school system, I understand ﬁrst hand how the school board’s decisions have a direct impact on student learning. In my career, I serve others by advocating in their best interest to meet their needs. The same skills and passion will be put forth to meet the needs of the East Helena students, their families, the staﬀ, and the community.

Scott Walter

Age: 56

Contact info: 406-227-8018

Education: B.S. of Civil Engineering, Montana State University - Bozeman

Occupation: Bridge Engineering Manager – Montana Department of Transportation

Relevant experience:

East Helena Public School [EHPS] Board Trustee for 15 years

Currently serve as EHPS District Board Chair and have done so for the previous 10 years

Currently serve as President-Elect of the Montana School Boards Association (Presidential term to begin June 2022)

East Helena District resident for 29 years with 2 daughters educated within the District

Why are you running for school board, and what do you hope to accomplish?

I am running for another term on the EHPS Board to continue building upon the wonderful accomplishments already realized by our District and to seek additional ways to enhance the educational experience for each of our students. Over the last 15 years while serving as an EHPS trustee, I am proud of all the District’s successes. From changing state law and becoming our own K-12 district, expanding educational opportunities for our younger students, addressing enrollment growth amongst financial constraints, along with numerous other challenges, I am honored to serve such a vibrant and supportive District. With a team of great staff and the trust and support of a phenomenal community, the East Helena Public Schools have built a reputation for excellence that sets an incredible example for school districts state-wide.

In the future we will need to address the continual enrollment growth we are seeing as those outside of our community realize the benefit of living in a district with such strong commitment to education. In addition, we will need to find new ways to engage our students, expand our students’ academic and extra-curricular opportunities, explore new methods of education delivery to meet the individual needs of our kids, and ensure that our District continues to recruit, develop, and maintain the quality staff for which we are known. This will all need to be done while being responsible stewards of our taxpayer entrusted financial resources.

The District will continue to face these and many other challenges, but I have no doubt that the team that we have built will again meet these educational challenges and realize the successes that our kids need and that our community demands.

How would you rate the school district’s COVID-19 response so far, and what would you like to see going forward?

I believe that the District has done a great job addressing the ever-changing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the partnership between the staff, administration, trustees, the overall community, and especially the students we are hopefully moving out of the shadow of COVID’s distracting influence. Our District was among the state’s leaders in providing the critical aspect of in-person learning, addressing sound safety protocols, adopting solid policies and procedures, and working with the community to help our students enjoy as much of a typical educational experience as possible. All this was accomplished while remaining compliant with local, state, and Federal laws and what was very fluid and sometimes conflicting bureaucratic guidance. Moving forward, we will continue to learn from and apply the lessons learned on what has worked well and on what aspects can be improved upon to ensure that our kids get the best public education in the safest environment possible.

What makes you stand out as a candidate?

I think that there are several aspects that distinguish me as the best candidate for another term on the board. First, with 15 years of experience as a trustee and numerous years of service as the board chair, I have a unique and broad understanding of the laws and the required processes needed to achieve the District’s goals.

Second, with the relatively new roles of many staff administrators that we currently have, I believe that I bring the benefit of a perspective on how things have worked well in the past and what ways could be improved. This continuity in leadership is crucial as we continue to explore ways to expand our successes and address our future vision.

Third, through my role as an EHPS trustee and advocate, I have been able to develop many personal and working relationships with educational, governmental, and legislative leaders, locally and across the state. My years as a trustee and my role as an officer and soon to be President of the MTSBA has provided me with unique learning and working opportunities that have reaped tangible dividends to not only our East Helena kids but also those students across Montana.

Finally, as a long-time resident of the community, I believe that I have a good sense and understanding of the special culture that defines our local district. I have been honored and privileged to serve as a trustee of the East Helena School Board for the last 15 years, and I look forward to once again working side by side with my neighbors to continue the legacy and identity of success that we have built.

